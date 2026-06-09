NALFA adds Interprint to member roster

Springfield, Mass.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association welcomes Interprint as a new member, expanding its network of suppliers and industry partners. The addition supports NALFA’s focus on innovation, quality and design across the laminate flooring industry.

“NALFA is proud to welcome Interprint to our growing member community,” said Tom Wright, president of NALFA. “Their global experience in decor printing and surface design brings valuable perspective to the association and supports the continued advancement of quality, innovation and collaboration across the laminate flooring industry.”

Based in Pittsfield, Mass., Interprint is part of the global Interprint Group. The company is one of the world’s leading decor printers and a recognized technology pioneer in surface design. Since its founding in 1969, the company has helped shape interior surfaces through decor printing, design expertise and collaboration.

“Interprint Inc., the U.S. design and manufacturing location of the worldwide Interprint Group and a Toppan Company, is pleased to join the North American Laminate Flooring Association,” said Manoj Vengali, CEO of Interprint USA. “We value the opportunity to collaborate with industry partners to drive innovation, quality standards and long-term sustainability in decorative surfaces.”

Interprint’s products support residential and commercial applications, including flooring, furniture, cabinetry, countertops and retail fixtures. The company’s Pittsfield facility offers design and reprographic services, traditional and digital color labs, onsite engraving, finishing services and advanced rotogravure printing capabilities.