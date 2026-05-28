NALFA welcomes NSP Panels as new member

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesLaminateNALFA welcomes NSP Panels as new member

NSP PanelsSpringfield, Mass.—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) welcomed NSP Panels as a new member. NALFA said the addition expands the association’s manufacturing expertise and strengthens collaboration across the laminate flooring industry.

NSP Panels specializes in wood-based panels with a focus on precision manufacturing and consistent performance. Its products support a range of flooring applications and help provide reliability across the finished flooring system.

NALFA said NSP Panels brings a valuable manufacturing perspective to its member base. The company also supports the association’s work around laminate flooring standards and performance.

“NALFA is proud to welcome NSP Panels to our member community,” said Tom Wright, president of NALFA. “Their expertise in wood-based panel manufacturing and commitment to consistent product performance support the broader work our members are doing to strengthen laminate flooring across the industry.”

As NALFA continues to grow, the association brings together manufacturers, technical experts and industry leaders committed to advancing laminate flooring through education, testing, certification and collaboration.

NALFA is a North American authority on laminate flooring standards and certification. The association works to advance the industry through education, testing and advocacy while supporting performance and sustainability standards.

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