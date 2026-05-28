Portobello America introduces Cristallo collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsPortobello America introduces Cristallo collection

Cristallo collectionBaxter, Tenn.—Portobello America introduced Cristallo, a new porcelain collection inspired by luminous quartzite and the movement of light.

The collection translates fractured veining and crystalline depth into porcelain surfaces designed for contemporary interiors. Portobello America said Cristallo brings radiance, dimension and refined clarity to the built environment.

Cristallo explores how light moves across material. Layered graphics, expressive reliefs and carefully tuned finishes create surfaces that appear to hold light within the stone itself. The result offers a softer interpretation of quartzite.

Collection features multiple finishes and colors

Portobello America offers Cristallo in three finishes: Matte, Polished and Soft. Matte provides a calm, architectural look. Polished offers maximum clarity and luminosity. Soft delivers a satin, silky-touch finish with controlled sheen.

The collection also introduces Concavo, a sculpted relief made in the U.S. Portobello America said the relief transforms shadow into a design element and adds rhythm and dimension to walls.

Cristallo is available as a global collection in Bianco, Oro and Rose. Bianco offers luminous continuity. Oro brings warmer depth and golden movement. Rose is available as a special order in 48 x 48 inches.

The collection includes integrated mosaics, multiple relief expressions and a complete surface system approach. Portobello America said the line gives designers flexibility to create spaces defined by light, depth and architectural sophistication.

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