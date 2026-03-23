Portobello America to debut Living Home concept at Coverings 2026

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsPortobello America to debut Living Home concept at Coverings 2026

Portobello Living HomeLas Vegas—Portobello America will debut its Living Home campaign at Coverings 2026. The company will also introduce a new lineup of intricately crafted surface collections.

The Living Home concept reflects the idea that spaces are alive and must adapt as people and environments change. The approach supports evolving routines while maintaining warmth, balance and authenticity.

Portobello America’s 2026 portfolio reflects its commitment to translating natural beauty into modern design and technology. The collection features a curated surface system with eight new collections and more than 200 surfaces. These are organized into three design narratives:

  • The Natural Language of Nature: Surfaces inspired by nature with refined aesthetics and innovation-led finishes.

  • Where Design Turns into Art: Collections that treat surfaces as compositions with contrast, tactility and detail.

  • The Design that Belongs: Core collections designed for versatility and long-term use across applications.

The company is also expanding its system with a large mosaic program and three-dimensional relief profiles across all collections. These elements serve as architectural design tools that add texture, rhythm and visual depth.

A strong focus on small formats anchors the new system. These formats act as precision tools for designers and distributors. They allow for seamless mixing across collections and help create layered environments with controlled design outcomes.

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