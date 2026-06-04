Wonder Porcelain unveils trend-forward tile collections

Lebanon, Tenn.—Wonder Porcelain has unveiled a portfolio of porcelain tile collections inspired by French oak, natural limestone and urban cement.

The new lines blend high-demand design trends with domestic reliability. Wonder Porcelain manufactures the collections at its Lebanon, Tenn., facility.

“Wonder Porcelain is constantly analyzing the pulse of the industry, always looking for what’s on trend for the North American marketplace,” said Dave Godlewski, vice president of sales and marketing at Wonder Porcelain. “We are delivering refined, versatile porcelain surfaces that honor ancient architecture and natural elements.”

The collections give customers premium, high-performance surfacing options with the strength of a U.S.-made product.

Silvanus Collection

The Silvanus Collection draws inspiration from the timeless look of French oak. The collection ranges from warm honey to gentle taupe. It captures the soft grain, subtle knots and tonal variation of natural wood.

Wonder Porcelain’s Sinking Ink Technology creates a tactile texture that aligns with the visual graphic. The result gives the surface added depth and dimension.

Silvanus comes in a geometric 24 x 24 parquet-style pattern. It coordinates with contemporary wood planks while offering the durability of porcelain.

Valora Collection

The Valora Collection takes its name from Latin roots for strength and beauty. The line translates the quiet look of natural limestone into a high-performance Colorbody Porcelain tile.

Valora features an authentic graphic and understated surface texture. The design creates a calm foundation for timeless interiors.

Wonder Porcelain offers Valora in a matte finish across three modular sizes: 12 x 24, 24 x 24 and 24 x 48. The collection comes in two nature-inspired tones, Dune Beige and Horizon Grey.

Cemento Couture Collection

Cemento Couture blends the raw beauty of cement with the refined texture of natural stone. The collection targets modern architectural projects that call for an industrial but polished look.

The line features three tones: Sand, Smoke and Atmosphere. Each tone creates a clean canvas for depth and dimension.

Wonder Porcelain offers Cemento Couture in matte and Lappato finishes. The series comes in 12 x 24, 24 x 24 and 24 x 48 field tiles. It also includes 4-inch hex and 2 x 2 mosaics.