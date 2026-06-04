Wonder Porcelain unveils trend-forward tile collections

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsWonder Porcelain unveils trend-forward tile collections

wonderLebanon, Tenn.—Wonder Porcelain has unveiled a portfolio of porcelain tile collections inspired by French oak, natural limestone and urban cement.

The new lines blend high-demand design trends with domestic reliability. Wonder Porcelain manufactures the collections at its Lebanon, Tenn., facility.

“Wonder Porcelain is constantly analyzing the pulse of the industry, always looking for what’s on trend for the North American marketplace,” said Dave Godlewski, vice president of sales and marketing at Wonder Porcelain. “We are delivering refined, versatile porcelain surfaces that honor ancient architecture and natural elements.”

The collections give customers premium, high-performance surfacing options with the strength of a U.S.-made product.

Silvanus Collection

The Silvanus Collection draws inspiration from the timeless look of French oak. The collection ranges from warm honey to gentle taupe. It captures the soft grain, subtle knots and tonal variation of natural wood.

Wonder Porcelain’s Sinking Ink Technology creates a tactile texture that aligns with the visual graphic. The result gives the surface added depth and dimension.

Silvanus comes in a geometric 24 x 24 parquet-style pattern. It coordinates with contemporary wood planks while offering the durability of porcelain.

Valora Collection

The Valora Collection takes its name from Latin roots for strength and beauty. The line translates the quiet look of natural limestone into a high-performance Colorbody Porcelain tile.

Valora features an authentic graphic and understated surface texture. The design creates a calm foundation for timeless interiors.

Wonder Porcelain offers Valora in a matte finish across three modular sizes: 12 x 24, 24 x 24 and 24 x 48. The collection comes in two nature-inspired tones, Dune Beige and Horizon Grey.

Cemento Couture Collection

Cemento Couture blends the raw beauty of cement with the refined texture of natural stone. The collection targets modern architectural projects that call for an industrial but polished look.

The line features three tones: Sand, Smoke and Atmosphere. Each tone creates a clean canvas for depth and dimension.

Wonder Porcelain offers Cemento Couture in matte and Lappato finishes. The series comes in 12 x 24, 24 x 24 and 24 x 48 field tiles. It also includes 4-inch hex and 2 x 2 mosaics.

Previous article
Moldings, accessories made to match
Next article
Housing affordability improved in Q1

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Shaw Contract brings major product lineup to NeoCon

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—Shaw Contract will arrive at NeoCon 2026 with its most ambitious showing in years. The company will unveil Cult Classics, a design-led collection that...
Read more
News

New home sales fell in April on affordability concerns

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Elevated mortgage rates, higher inflation and economic uncertainty kept more buyers on the sidelines in April as affordability challenges continued, according to the...
Read more
News

Economic uncertainty slowed single-family construction

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Single-family home construction declined across all geographic regions in the first quarter of 2026, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)....
Read more
News

Florida Tile launches Pagosa porcelain collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Lexington, Ky.—Florida Tile has launched Pagosa, a porcelain tile collection inspired by the landscapes of Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The collection pays tribute to the region’s...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What segment of your business is flourishing?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
Commercial

Tarkett Hospitality debuts Lotus Reserve LVT

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Tarkett Hospitality has unveiled Lotus Reserve, a luxury vinyl tile collection designed for high-end hospitality environments. The new collection brings a more elevated look to...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X