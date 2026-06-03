MILEstone expands 2CM paver portfolio

Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone expanded its 2CM outdoor porcelain paver portfolio with two marble-look visuals from its JEM collection: JEM Adagio White and Aria Gold.

The new options are available in 24 x 24 and 24 x 48 formats. MILEstone said the additions bring marble-inspired design to outdoor spaces while delivering the durability and performance of porcelain.

The company said the visuals allow architects and designers to achieve exterior looks that traditionally required quarried stone.

MILEstone’s 2CM paver portfolio includes traditional and contemporary options designed to help create cohesive indoor/outdoor environments. The portfolio also includes carbon-neutral options, reflecting the company’s sustainability focus.

MILEstone manufactures its 2CM porcelain pavers in the U.S. The pavers are designed for walkways, patios, terraces, pool surrounds, rooftop decks, courtyards, outdoor hospitality spaces, pedestrian plazas and other public gathering areas.

The pavers are suitable for residential and commercial projects. MILEstone said they resist staining, fading, frost and heavy traffic while offering low-maintenance performance.

With a 20mm thickness, MILEstone 2CM pavers can be installed with pedestal systems over compacted soil. They also can be installed with polymer-modified thin-set mortar on a cement slab.