Homebuyer down payments fall as buyers preserve cash

Seattle—The typical U.S. homebuyer put down $64,000 in March, down 1.5% from a year earlier, according to a new analysis from Redfin.

As a share of a home’s purchase price, the typical down payment fell to 15%, down from 16.1% a year earlier.

Redfin said buyers are making smaller down payments as home price growth cools, lower-down payment loan products become more common and bidding wars become less frequent.

Buyers hold onto cash amid uncertainty

The report found many buyers are choosing to preserve cash as monthly housing costs remain elevated and economic uncertainty continues.

Home prices are declining in some markets and rising more slowly in others. Because down payments are typically calculated as a percentage of a home’s purchase price, moderating prices are helping reduce the amount of cash buyers need upfront.

Redfin also noted that a more balanced housing market has eased pressure on buyers to make large down payments to strengthen offers.

Instead, some buyers are choosing to reserve cash for moving expenses, renovations or future mortgage payments.

Agents told Redfin that many buyers are paying closer attention to where every dollar goes. Some are shifting money from their down payment budgets toward closing costs or keeping more savings in reserve.

Down payments remain above pre-pandemic levels

While down payments have declined from their recent peak, they remain significantly higher than before the pandemic.

In dollar terms, the typical down payment has nearly doubled since 2019, largely due to higher home prices.

Before 2020, the typical down payment remained around 10% for several years. During the pandemic homebuying surge, buyers increased down payments to compete in a highly competitive market. Those levels have remained elevated even as the market has cooled.

California leads in down payment percentages

Among major metropolitan areas, San Jose, San Francisco and Anaheim recorded the highest median down payment percentages at 25%.

Virginia Beach posted the lowest median down payment percentage at 2%, followed by Detroit at 5% and Las Vegas at 6%.

The largest year-over-year declines in down payment percentages occurred in Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

Tampa, Denver and Miami posted the largest increases.

Dollar declines strongest in Nashville

Measured in dollars, Nashville recorded the largest year-over-year decline in median down payments at 27%.

Atlanta followed with a 25.3% decline, while Las Vegas fell 21.5%.

Among metros that saw increases, Cleveland led with a 20.5% gain, followed by Detroit at 12% and Baltimore at 8.1%.