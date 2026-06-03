U.S. job openings rise to 7.6 million

Washington—U.S. job openings increased to 7.6 million in April, up 731,000 from March, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The job openings rate rose to 4.6%, while hiring and separation activity slowed. The number of hires fell to 5.1 million in April, down 419,000 from the prior month. Total separations declined to 5.0 million, a decrease of 399,000.

Professional services drive job growth

Professional and business services led the increase in job openings, adding 668,000 openings during the month.

Finance and insurance moved in the opposite direction, posting a decline of 135,000 openings.

Compared with a year earlier, total job openings increased by 520,000.

Hiring activity slows

Employers hired 5.1 million workers in April. The hires rate declined to 3.2%.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported little change in hiring across major industries.

Separations edge lower

Total separations, which include quits, layoffs, discharges and retirements, declined to 5.0 million. The separations rate fell to 3.1%.

Retail trade accounted for much of the decline, with total separations dropping by 136,000.

The number of quits remained relatively stable at 3.0 million. The quits rate held at 1.9%.

Layoffs and discharges also showed little movement at 1.7 million. The rate remained unchanged at 1.1%.

Retail trade recorded the largest decline in layoffs and discharges, down 88,000.

Other separations, which include retirements, deaths, disabilities and transfers, remained steady at 310,000.

Small businesses post higher openings rate

Among establishments with one to nine employees, the job openings rate increased while hiring and separation rates remained largely unchanged.

For businesses with 5,000 or more employees, job openings, hires, layoffs and total separations showed little change. The quits rate increased modestly.

March figures revised

The Bureau of Labor Statistics revised March job openings upward by 21,000 to 6.9 million.

March hires were revised down by 19,000 to 5.5 million. Total separations were revised down by 1,000 to 5.4 million.

Quits were revised down by 11,000 to 3.2 million, while layoffs and discharges were revised up by 17,000 to 1.9 million.