Tile of Spain announces Coverings 2026 schedule

Las Vegas—Tile of Spain announced its schedule of events for Coverings 2026. The show will take place March 30–April 2 here at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Tile of Spain will return to the Spanish Pavilion and continue its legacy of innovation, craftsmanship and design leadership. Nearly 60 Spanish manufacturers will showcase the latest ceramic tile trends, sustainability advancements and emerging technologies shaping the U.S. market.

At the center of the pavilion, Tile of Spain booth No. 645 will serve as a hub for inspiration, conversation and discovery throughout the four-day event.

Visitors can explore a range of programming, including a ceramic tile trends presentation, live podcast recordings and interactive mood board sessions. The pavilion will highlight Spanish culture, hospitality and design excellence while offering opportunities to connect and learn.

Event highlights

Interactive mood board station

Location: Tile of Spain booth No. 645

Time: March 30–April 2 during show hours

Attendees can create mood boards using ceramic tile from Spanish exhibitors. Participants can share designs on social media by tagging @tileofspainusa for a chance to be featured.

Global tile trends

Location: Room N250

Time: March 30 at 11 a.m.

Coverings will host its annual Global Tile Trends presentation. The session will focus on sustainability, timeless luxury, health and wellness and outdoor living while highlighting new technologies and design directions.

Podcast recording: “The Grout Line: Beneath the Surface mini-series”

Location: Tile of Spain booth No. 645

Times:

March 31 at 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

April 1 at 11:30 a.m.

April 2 at 10 a.m.

Hosted by Ryan Fasan, the series will explore Spanish ceramics from technical, economic and design perspectives, including installation methods and innovation.

Tile of Spain Honors (invitation only)

Location: Tile of Spain booth No. 645

Time: March 31 at 4 p.m.

Tile of Spain and Spanish exhibitors will recognize the partnership between Spain and the U.S. ceramic tile industry. The event will feature tapas, refreshments and live music.

Showstoppers LIVE!

Location: Exhibitor booths throughout the Spanish Pavilion

Times:

March 31 at 12:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

April 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Ryan Fasan will interview Spanish exhibitors on-site, highlighting trends, product innovations and key developments at Coverings 2026.