Laminates’ resurgence continues apace

The momentum that the U.S. laminate flooring category has generated since its well-documented resurgence began anew several years ago continues to gain steam. Industry observers cite a variety of factors driving that renewed interest: more visually appealing products offering improved realism, enhanced water resistance and stronger durability characteristics. As a result, laminate flooring has regained relevance among specialty retailers, distributors and consumers seeking performance-oriented hard surface products at competitive price points.

At the same time, the U.S. laminate flooring category faces mounting challenges. Tariff uncertainty, aggressive pricing strategies from big box retailers, inflationary pressures and relentless competition from other hard surface categories—particularly luxury vinyl plank (LVP) and SPC flooring—continue to shape the marketplace.

“Laminate flooring continues to represent a terrific value to the consumer,; however, the LVT category seems to be evolving a much quicker pace in terms of style and design,” said Jeff Striegel, president, Elias Wilf, a top 20 distributor. “The new innovations in edge profiles, surface textures and tile visuals within LVT are eclipsing laminate at a surprising rate. This is especially notable within the tile visuals.”

Over the past decade in particular, laminate flooring lost momentum as waterproof vinyl products surged in popularity. Consumers gravitated toward rigid core and SPC flooring because of their waterproof claims and ease of installation. Retailers followed suit, allocating more showroom space to vinyl offerings. “In recent years LVT has grown at an incredible rate vs laminate as a result of select product features/benefit like water resistance,” Striegel added. “While laminate has closed the gap on the waterproof aspect and some of the performance attributes, LVT growth continues to outpace laminate as a result of the improvement in the authenticity in LVT visuals, plank/tile size options, and installation options including ability to even grout dry back LVT.”

Tom Wright, president of the North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) and vice president of product management & innovation, laminate & hardwood, North America, emphasized the need for U.S. laminate flooring to differentiate in an increasingly crowded and competitive hard-surface flooring market. “While modern laminate has evolved significantly in water resistance, durability, realism and overall performance, many consumers and even some retail sales associates still hold outdated perceptions of the category,” he said. “At the same time, the industry is competing against heavily marketed adjacent categories, particularly LVT, which has dominated consumer messaging around waterproof performance and ease of installation over the last decade. As a result, the laminate industry needs to more clearly communicate where laminate excels today—including scratch resistance, long-term durability, realistic wood visuals, sustainability advantages and overall value.”

Indeed, the competitive landscape is changing the way laminate suppliers go to market. The combination of the influx of poor-quality, ultra-thin, entry-level SPC imports and the focus on domestically produced laminate in a post-COVID-19 era, drove many retailers and distributors back into the arms of many retailers and distributors in search of more reliable shipments. In response, laminate flooring manufacturers have invested heavily in technological advancements that significantly improved laminate’s performance profile. Today’s premium laminate products feature enhanced water-resistant technologies, embossed-in-register visuals, attached pads and longer, wider plank formats that better replicate natural hardwood aesthetics. These developments have helped laminate reclaim market share in both residential remodeling and light commercial applications.

That’s welcome news for laminate suppliers that maintain a significant stateside manufacturing footprint. For instance, Mohawk—with operations in Thomasville and Garner, N.C.—continually leverages its capabilities on both the manufacturing and design fronts. Whether it’s WetProtect, the latest click system or advancements in digital printing (i.e., Signature Technology), the goal is to continue to build upon its signature RevWood laminated wood line as interest in the laminate category remains high.

“We’ve always been, from a feature and benefit perspective, positioned at the ‘better’ and ‘best’ part of the market,” said David Moore, vice president of product management, wood and laminate. In particular, he cited the various RevWood tiers that provide retailers with trade-up opportunities. And it’s all made in the U.S.A. “That’s really where RevWood has made a name for itself. And then we’ve continued to expand that with our Pergo Elements products.”

Equally important, laminate has benefited from growing concerns surrounding PVC-based flooring products. As consumers become more educated about sustainability and indoor air quality, many suppliers are positioning laminate as a PVC-free alternative that still delivers durability and affordability. “The environmentally friendly aspects of laminate flooring make it an ideal choice for today’s eco-conscious consumer,” Moore added, citing the amount of recycled content that goes into the fiberboard cores of most laminate flooring solid today. According to Moore, RevWood is the first laminated wood flooring line to attain NALFA’s prestigious Platinum Level of LF-02 Sustainability Certification. “This is a third-party certification confirming the product’s carbon-negative footprint,” he explained. “In short, that means every square foot of RevWood consumes or encapsulates more carbon than it is created in the manufacturing process.”

Strength vs. strength

Another key factor supporting laminate’s resurgence is durability. While some consumers continue to associate laminate with older-generation products prone to moisture damage, many modern laminates offer superior scratch and dent resistance compared to certain vinyl products. Proponents cite laminate’s wear resistance as a major selling point, especially for active households with pets and children. And in more recent years, the category has made strides in the battle to boost the product’s resistance to water damage and moisture incursion.

Take, for example, Classen, a manufacturer long regarded for its manufacturing prowess in the laminate section. The company has enhanced its products with Megaloc Aqua Protect, an advanced system prevents water penetration at the joints. “Although laminate remains a wood-based product, our cutting-edge technologies bring it closer than ever to true waterproof performance,” said Celine Quervel, managing director, Classen. “This makes it an ideal choice for sustainability-conscious consumers looking for durable, PVC-free alternatives to SPC/WPC flooring.”

Across the segment, in fact, laminate suppliers continue to make headway in the water-resistance/waterproof department. PureGrain Renew, the new laminate line from Engineered Floors, boasts improved moisture resistance, making the product suitable for active households and areas prone to spills. The popular Restoration collection from Mannington is not only known for its realistic visuals (read: fewer pattern repeats), but also its waterproof performance courtesy of SpillShield®Plus Waterproof Technology.

Another standout example is the new line of waterproof laminate from Hallmark Home. Known as a producer of high-end, high-quality hardwood flooring products, Hallmark jumped headlong into the laminate flooring arena at Surfaces 2025. Fast forward to 2026; the company is doubling down on the red-hot category by turning more of its attention to the segment.

“For us the focus for 2026 is on what we call ‘affordable luxury,’” said Mark Casper, vice president of sales and marketing. “In our research we’re seeing a bifurcation where consumers are aspiring for our upper-end hardwood products but are looking for some of those same looks in more accessible options. That’s why we’ve translated some of our high-end wood looks into 9-plus-inch-wide laminate in 7-foot-long planks with EIR and high-definition texture. These are durable, waterproof, sunproof and waterproof, so that’s what we’re delivering to the marketplace. The technology in the marketplace has reached a zenith to where what we have is rivaling wood.”

Across the industry, suppliers are doubling down on laminate flooring innovations in the face of increased competition from other hard surface categories. Take, for example, Johnson Hardwood, which won a FCNews Award of Excellence in the B category for its high-performance laminate line in 2025. “A few years ago, when SPC became more popular, we were 100% hardwood,” recalled Billy Ko, CEO. “Based on changes in consumer trends, we had to shift to other hard surface categories. But when we made that shift, our commitment to quality, craftsmanship and style and design did not change. It’s always been our main focus in hardwood, and we wanted to bring that same mentality as well as our expertise in hardwood visuals to the other product categories like laminate.”

Other major laminate brands are playing up the category’s well-known attributes, notably its visual appeal and durability. Case in point is Shaw Floors, which is extending its most popular and fastest-growing collection, Pet Perfect®, into new categories with the introduction of Pet Perfect Luxury Vinyl and Pet Perfect Laminate. Like all Pet Perfect products, both collections are designed to offer enhanced protection for life with pets and are backed by Shaw Floors’ warranty, the Pet Perfect Promise—if a pet scratches it, Shaw Floors will replace it. To support these new offerings, the brand has developed two new displays for each respective collection.

More importantly, the expansion of Pet Perfect to Shaw Floors’ laminate portfolio signals its commitment to be a formidable player in the segment since returning to the category in 2024. “We’re very excited about bringing Pet Perfect to laminate,” said Joe Zekoski, vice president of hard surface. “With laminate, we’re focusing on how we can continue to meet consumers where they’re at. It’s making sure retailers and consumer see not just the designs and styles and the authentic wood appearances that we’re providing with laminate but—equally important—the performance.”

Other prime examples of laminate’s advancements include: BHW’s top-selling Waterfront Collection, which offers customers a 100% waterproof/50-year residential warranty, and Cali’s Pacifica delivers, which is engineered for moisture-prone spaces like kitchens, bathrooms and entryways, also provides 100% waterproof performance. Its water resistance comes from a combination of a highly durable AC4-rated wear layer that repels moisture and a precision-milled locking system that forms a tight seal between planks, preventing water intrusion at the seams.

At the same time, suppliers say it’s important to not oversell the product’s capabilities when it comes to waterproof protection. “We don’t categorize our laminate as completely waterproof; rather, we say it has superb water-resistant properties and we guarantee less than 6% swell after 72 hours of exposure,” said Jamann Stepp, vice president of hard surfaces at Stanton. “Still, we offer a ‘waterproof guarantee’ from the top down based the click system, but it’s all based on the honor system. The homeowner could have been gone for a week and come back and lay claim stating she only went out to buy some groceries and came back to find the water heater exploded.”

Stanton, which markets the NuvoMax, NuvoLux and NuvoGrand family of laminates, is instead focusing on its reputation for high style and design. Following the successful launch of its Nuvo Lux and Nuvo Max lines, Stanton Design is looking to raise the ante with its new Nuvo Grand collection. The product is a hefty 14mm thick, including an integrated 2mm IXPE pad, and comes in two plank sizes: 5 x 48 and 8 x 60. For the finishing touch, Nuvo Grand sports a micro-painted bevel and EIR for added depth and realism. The product made such an impression during its debut at Surfaces last month that it earned a Best of Show (Laminate) Award.

“Laminate gives you this all encompassed approach and offers the closest visuals to hardwood,” said Arthur Scheel, regional vice president of hard surfaces, Midwest. “The more the laminate visuals get elevated, the more acceptance it’s seeing in the market. Plus, laminate gives you the performance of wood, but then you also get some water-resistant characteristics that you may not get from a traditional hardwood product.

Mitigating factors

While internal and external competition continues to impact the category’s performance, perhaps no issue is creating more angst throughout the laminate flooring supply chain than tariffs. The U.S. flooring industry has spent several years adjusting to evolving trade policies, but recent tariff developments involving imported wood products and laminate flooring have intensified concerns among manufacturers, distributors and retailers alike. Several imported laminate and engineered wood products that were previously exempt from tariffs are now subject to reciprocal duties that can reach as high as 20%, depending on country of origin.

For an industry operating on relatively thin margins, these additional costs are substantial. Many laminate flooring products sold in the U.S. rely on globally sourced raw materials, including decorative papers, melamine resins and fiberboard cores. Tariffs on these inputs are increasing manufacturing costs while simultaneously disrupting supply chain planning. Executives throughout the flooring industry note that rapidly changing tariff policies make forecasting landed costs extremely difficult.

Melamine tariffs, in particular, have become a significant concern for laminate producers. The chemical plays a critical role in laminate flooring manufacturing because it is used in the resins that contribute to product durability and wear resistance. Industry organizations have warned that tariffs on imported melamine could restrict supply availability and raise production costs for U.S.-based laminate manufacturers.

At the same time, some laminate suppliers may ultimately benefit from the tariff environment. Because portions of the laminate category are manufactured domestically, several executives believe laminate could gain a relative pricing advantage over heavily imported SPC products facing even steeper tariff exposure. “With RevWood being made domestically, our customers are not impacted by containers on the water or shortages overseas,” Moore stated.

Pricing pressures

While specialty retailers have largely dominated the space occupied by higher margin products, large home improvement chains and mass merchants continue to exert tremendous influence over pricing dynamics within the category. Their massive purchasing power enables them to negotiate aggressive pricing from suppliers while promoting private-label products that compete directly against specialty flooring retailers.

Herein lies a valuable opportunity for retailers to embrace a multi-tiered marketing strategy that promotes a good/better/best strategy. This structured approach not only goes a long way in organizing a seemingly endless product assortment, experts say, but it also helps guide customers through a clear decision-making journey, provides trade-up opportunities and gives specialty dealers ammunition to battle the boxes—all while still reinforcing the value proposition of laminate as a category.

Case in point: Tarkett Home, which over the past few years has made laminate a key focal point in its hard surface offerings. Take its HydroSolutions laminate line, for instance. Designed for active homes, this 8mm thick laminate is billed a smart choice for those who need reliable performance and want on-trend designs all at an excellent value. Rated AC3 for wear performance, it’s also scratch and dent resistant, making it the ideal solution for when you need a cost-effective upgrade that doesn’t sacrifice on beauty and performance. For customers who want an upgraded laminate, ShoreFlor with Searenity Waterproof Technology offers a step up. Also made in the USA, ShoreFlor is rated AC4 for wear performance, which makes it suitable for high-traffic areas in the home and medium traffic areas in light commercial spaces. At 12 mm thick (including a 2 mm attached acoustical pad), ShoreFlor™ provides a solid, substantial feel underfoot.

“For retailers looking to offer a clear trade-up story on their showroom floor, Tarkett Home’s laminate is designed to make the decision easier for both the RSA and the homeowner,” said Katie Szabo, director of product management, hard surfaces, Tarkett Home.

Outlook for remainder of 2026

The outlook for the U.S. laminate flooring market over the medium to long term appears measured. While challenges related to tariffs, inflation and competitive pressures will likely persist, laminate flooring is benefiting from renewed consumer interest and meaningful product innovation. Industry executives generally expect the category to post modest growth as economic conditions stabilize and remodeling activity gradually improves.

“We were very bullish on the laminate market for 2025, and we remain with this sentiment for 2026,” said Derek Welbourn, CEO of Inhaus. “Last year, we expected the laminate business to be up on volume and prices over previous year, which was arguably not supported by industry data. However, we feel that the category, which comes in new forms has been under-reported. We expect laminate to be up in volume and revenue this year, and we are targeting 3 to 5%.”

Other manufacturing executives, including Alex Decarie, business development manager, Egger North America, is also predicting an increase for the category. “U.S. laminate should post low-to-mid single digit growth this year,” he said. “With tariffs and cost inflation pressuring imported SPC, laminate is positioned to outperform the broader hard surface average on both units and mix.”

NALFA, for its part, expects the category will weather the challenges when all is said and done. “Economic pressures, slower housing activity and cautious consumer spending are certainly affecting the broader flooring market,” Wright explained. “Still, laminate remains well-positioned because it delivers a strong balance of performance, aesthetics and value at a time when consumers are increasingly focused on practical, long-term purchasing decisions.”