Laminate: Leveraging good/better/best sales strategies

In today’s competitive retail environment, dealers are under constant pressure to differentiate their offerings, improve margins and simplify the buying process for consumers who are often overwhelmed by choice. One sales strategy that continues to prove especially effective— particularly in the laminate segment—is the “good/better/best” merchandising model.

This structured approach not only goes a long way in organizing what can seemingly be an endless product assortment, experts say, but it also helps guide customers through a clear decision-making journey, provides trade-up opportunities and gives specialty dealers ammunition to battle the boxes—all while still reinforcing the value proposition of laminate as a category.

This structure gives customers a starting point. Instead of asking, “What should I buy?” they begin to think in terms of, “Which level fits my needs and budget?” When customers can clearly see the incremental benefits between tiers, they are more willing to stretch their budget. The conversation then shifts from, “What’s the cheapest option?” to “What do I get for a little more?”

That shift is critical, experts noted, and it reframes the conversation from confusion to clarity. That’s precisely the multi-tiered approach taken by Mohawk— which markets the RevWood, Pergo, Karastan and Quick-Step brands to targeted audiences. “The idea behind our strategy is to try to be as simple as we possibly can,” said David Moore, vice president, product management, Mohawk. “The idea is that once the RSA qualifies the consumer and understands what they’re looking for from a performance perspective as well as from a budget perspective, then they know very quickly what section of the portfolio to walk that consumer through.”

The more streamlined the selection/specification process for RSAs, the logic goes, the easier it is for them to sell and close the customer. At present, Mohawk offers RevWood in four tiers, but plans are underway to narrow that selection down to three: Essentials, Select and Plus. Within the Pergo lineup, there are three tiers: Originals, Preferred and Ultra. Ditto for Quick-Step—the brand that goes through distribution; this line comprises Select, Plus and Premier. Meanwhile, Karastan, which has its own dedicated sales force, resides at the top end of the spectrum.

A similar tiered approach also works effectively for Tarkett Home. Take its HydroSolutions laminate line, for instance. Designed for active homes, this 8mm-thick laminate is billed a smart choice for those who need reliable performance but also want on-trend designs all at an excellent value. Rated AC3 for wear performance, it’s also scratch and dent resistant, making it the ideal solution for customers who need a cost-effective upgrade that doesn’t sacrifice on beauty and performance. For those looking for more, ShoreFlor with Searenity Waterproof Technology offers a step up. Also made in the USA, ShoreFlor boasts an AC4 rating, which makes it suitable for high-traffic areas in the home and medium traffic areas in light commercial spaces. At 12mm thick (including a 2mm attached acoustical pad), ShoreFlor provides a solid, substantial feel underfoot.

“For retailers looking to offer a clear trade-up story on their showroom floor, Tarkett Home’s laminate is designed to make the decision easier for both the RSA and the homeowner,” said Katie Szabo, director of product management, hard surfaces.

While many suppliers are finding success via the multi-tier model, some companies are looking to set themselves apart by elevating what most consider the “entry-level” tier with offerings that might fall in the midrange level in brands. Case in point is Stanton Design, whose focus on upscale, high-fashion products is not compromised even for a value-oriented product such as laminate. Stanton originally entered the laminate arena with its signature Nuvo Max and Nuvo Lux lines, rated at AC4 and AC5, respectively. They’re both constructed on a 12mm platform (10mm +2mm) and each boasts attached IXPE padding. At Surfaces earlier this year, the company took the wraps off Nuvo Grand—a new introduction that not only represents the “best” of the company’s laminate offering, but also a product that took home a Best of Surfaces award in the category. Nuvo Grand is a hefty 14mm thick, including an integrated 2mm IXPE pad, and comes in two plank sizes: 5 x 48 and 8 x 60. For the finishing touch, Nuvo Grand sports a micro-painted bevel and EIR for added depth and realism.

Virtually across the board, laminate flooring suppliers are finding ways to win with tiered offerings that offer retailers and consumers more sensible options without overwhelming them. BHW Floors, for example, positions its signature Waterfront line at the top end, preceded by Kingston in the middle. Later this summer, the company plans to launch the Heritage Collection an AC4-rated, 8mm-thick, 7 x 48 plank that will occupy the “good” level.

Classen, too, offers good/better/best styles via its Pool, PURA and Uberwood collections, respectively. In that same vein, Inhaus offers an array of tiered laminate options starting with Ecolam, designed for builder/ multifamily applications; Visions, a 7mm “meat and potatoes” product; and Landmark, its high-end offering.

The multi-tiered hits just keep coming. Engineered Floors starts with two products in the “good” category (Riverwood and Wood Tech), followed by Transform and Evolve in the “better” tier. Rounding out the top end are Empower and Restore in the “best” segment. Riverwood and Wood Tech are AC4 rated and come in 7mm and 10mm platforms, respectively. Meanwhile, Transform and Evolve, both 10mm, are AC5 rated.

Cali offers several collections in various performance levels. These include Pacifica, a 10mm line; Santa Cruz, weighing in at 12mm; and Mavericks, representing the top tier at 14mm.

The ultimate objective, suppliers agree, is to encourage trade up opportunities. “For us the focus for 2026 is on what we call ‘affordable luxury,’” said Mark Casper, vice president of sales and marketing, Hallmark. He cited the new Crescendo collection, a 10mm offering based on Hallmark’s best-selling wood looks.

GOOD

Practical and affordable

This tier usually appeals to cost-conscious consumers or those tackling smaller projects. These options are ideal for low-traffic areas, rental properties or quick renovations. The key is to present them as reliable—not inferior.

Basic durability

Standard thickness

Entry-level visuals

Limited water resistance

BETTER

Performance meets style

The mid-tier is often where the majority of sales occur. The better segment typically resonates with homeowners seeking a balance between cost and performance.

Improved wear layers and durability

More sophisticated designs and textures

Enhanced locking systems

Increased moisture resistance

BEST

Premium innovation & design

The top tier showcases the full potential of modern laminate. These products compete directly with higher-end flooring categories in both performance and aesthetics.