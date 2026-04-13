FCA Network holds annual convention

San Antonio—FCNews was here over the weekend for the 28th annual FCA Network convention, which was themed “Communicate, Collaborate & Empower.”

FCA Network is among the smallest of the buying groups, but few can match it for its teamwork and willingness to help others. “I like to say, ‘We may not be the biggest group, but I think we are the best,’” said Olga Robertson, president of FCA Network.

Robertson cited the special bond that distinguishes this group. “It’s like a brotherhood or sisterhood,” she said. “We watch out for each other. Their wins are our wins.”

Robertson called this year’s conference “the best one yet,” adding, “it must get better each year, and it does. I was very happy with the attendance.”

FCA Network is coming off a strong 2025, with some dealers enjoying double-digit increases. “Overall, 2025 was a good year,” Robertson said. “Rebate checks are up for most of the dealers, so that is how I gauge it. Even this year the first three months we were up.”

Jason Randolph, senior vice president of sales for Mohawk, was the keynote speaker. In his address he lauded the special character of the independent retailer, made up many family-run businesses. “I have a deep admiration for this industry and appreciation for what you do,” he told members. “We wouldn’t be here without you.”

FCA Network concluded the three-day event with a series of roundtable discussions regarding pertinent industry issues like hiring and retaining talent, installation and business diversification. Members said the peer-to-peer discussions were the highlight of the show and invaluable in helping their business.

See the April 20 print edition of FCNews for more coverage of this event.



FCA Network’s braintrust, from left: Liz Rivera and Olga Robertson during opening reception.



Jason Randolph, senior vice president of sales for Mohawk, delivers the keynote speech at FCA Network convention.



Tarkett Home’s Jason Baker (holding display) and Gary Steigerwald with retailers Bill Stocky of FCA Inc. and Bill Graybeal of Graybeal’s Carpet Plus.



Greg Payne of Engineered Floors goes over new offerings with Brett Fletcher of 494 Painting Flooring & More.