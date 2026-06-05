Florida Tile launches Pagosa porcelain collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsFlorida Tile launches Pagosa porcelain collection

PagosaLexington, Ky.—Florida Tile has launched Pagosa, a porcelain tile collection inspired by the landscapes of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

The collection pays tribute to the region’s travertine formations and mineral-rich springs. This new collection captures the look of natural stone while offering modern durability and sustainability.

Each tile reflects the soft veining, warm tonal shifts and organic textures of authentic travertine. The collection blends nature-inspired design with contemporary performance.

Pagosa uses advanced digital printing technology and a 3D Plus finish to create added texture and visual depth.

“The hyper-realistic, tactile surface of Pagosa greatly elevates the visual depth of each tile while the option of a 3D Plus finish enhances the design, providing a rich, beautiful texture,” said Mariana Vasquez, senior product manager at Florida Tile.

The collection offers vein-cut and cross-cut graphics. It also features a nature-inspired palette of four shades.

Florida Tile offers Pagosa in matte and 3D Plus finishes. Rectified field tile formats include 12 x 24 and 24 x 48.

Each color and finish includes mosaic options. The line features a 36-piece square mosaic in matte only, a 2 x 6 basketweave mosaic in both finishes and a 2 x 10 rounded chevron mosaic in 3D Plus only.

A 3 x 24 bullnose trim is available in all colors and finishes.

“The combination of stunning aesthetics and innovative technology makes Pagosa a standout choice in the market,” Vasquez said.

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