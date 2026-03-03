Laminate: Competing in a waterproof world

Since its inception, laminate flooring has long been associated with scratch and dent resistance, durability and design realism—attributes that reside in laminate’s wheelhouse. However, the category has had to make up some ground against the likes of WPC, SPC, hybrid products and even ceramic tile when it comes to fighting moisture incursion. Thanks to new technologies, core enhancements and more comprehensive installation systems, laminate continues to make strides in this area. Laminate suppliers attribute the advances to technological innovations and upgrades in material composition.

“While traditional laminate flooring has been susceptible to moisture, modern advancements in core board composition, surface coatings and locking systems have significantly increased its water resistance,” said Celine Quervel, managing director, Classen. “Although laminate remains a wood-based product, our cutting-edge technologies bring it closer than ever to true waterproof performance, making it an ideal choice for sustainability-conscious consumers looking for durable, PVC-free alternatives to SPC/WPC flooring.”

At the same time, suppliers say it’s important to not oversell the product’s capabilities when it comes to waterproof protection. “We don’t categorize our laminate as completely waterproof; rather, we say it has superb water-resistant properties and we guarantee less than 6% swell after 72 hours of exposure,” said Jamann Stepp, vice president of hard surfaces, Stanton Design.

Indeed, at the end of the day, competing in a waterproof world means managing the customer’s often lofty expectations. “At its core, laminate is wood—it’s going to get soggy and it’s going to swell if it sits underwater for any length of time,” said Josh McGrane, managing partner, TrueTouch Floors. “Unfortunately, the industry has created a waterproof problem. Some might say we’ve over-marketed the product.”

Here’ an overview of some of the waterproof/water-resistant laminate brands available today:

BHW

The Waterfront Collection product line is constructed with a waterproof locking system for quick and easy installation, includes a 2mm attached IXPE pad for sound dampening, and is finished with a premium AC4 wear layer for superior durability. Waterfront 100% waterproof and offers a 50-year residential warranty and a 15-year light commercial warranty.

Cali

Pacifica delivers seaside style and 100% waterproof performance, engineered for moisture-prone spaces like kitchens, bathrooms and entryways. Its water resistance comes from a combination of a highly durable AC4-rated wear layer that repels moisture and a precision-milled locking system that forms a tight seal between planks, preventing water intrusion at the seams, minimizing the risk of swelling or warping over time.

Classen

The foundation of the waterproof performance of Classen’s laminate offerings lies in its specially engineered core boards, which are designed specifically for high moisture resistance, and its proprietary locking system—Megaloc Aqua Protect. This advanced system prevents water penetration at the joints, ensuring enhanced durability. Classen laminate floors are built to withstand extended exposure to moisture with the lowest swelling or damage.

Engineered Floors

PureGrain Renew, the new laminate line from Engineered Floors, boasts improved moisture resistance, making the product suitable for active households and areas prone to spills. PureGrain Renew—which is 12mm thick in planks measuring 7 x 48—features a high-density laminate core. It also comes with PawPrint Protection warranties to enhance the protection against common occurrences such as pet scratches and spills.

Eternity Flooring

Eternity Flooring offers a one-two punch with its Sequoia XL and Voila collections. The former, made in Spain, comprises 70-inch-long x 9.5-inch-wide planks touting optimal waterproof performance, an AC6 rating for heavy wear and dent resistance—the highest rating currently available. Voila 5G, manufactured in France, offers waterproof performance along with a TruAC6 rating for heavy scratch and dent-resistance.

Hallmark

Hallmark Waterproof Laminate flooring is designed to combine durability with aesthetic appeal. This type of flooring features a waterproof core that protects against spills and moisture, making it suitable for high-traffic areas and rooms like kitchens and bathrooms.

HF Design

AquaProof features an enhanced water-repellent bevel and environmentally friendly, PVC-free, low-swell fiber core. These features combine to form a product that’s extremely resistant to moisture.

Inhaus

Inhaus showcases Ecolam, a 6mm, entry-level but high-quality laminate with a waterproof locking system and an edge sealant and optional attached pad. The product, which is PVC-free, is engineered with a dense, highly durable, sustainable core that uses less resources and produces less waste in its manufacturing process. Other standouts in Inhaus’ lineup of waterproof/water-resistant products include its Visions, Landmark and Manor laminate lines.

Mannington

The popular Restoration collection from Mannington is protected by SpillShield Plus Waterproof Technology. That means no need to worry about spills, melting ice cubes, water accidents—making the product ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms and mudrooms.

Mohawk

The popular RevWood Plus and RevWood Premier lines from Mohawk aim to give retailers trade-up opportunities via enhanced features. This includes the company’s signature WetProtect technology, which creates water-tight joints to seal out moisture caused by everyday accidents and spills. On top of that, the products feature Mohawk’s proprietary waterproof finish and a lifetime surface and subfloor warranty.

MSI

MSI is looking to raise the ante on waterproof performance via the introduction of Shorecliffs, billed as a “next-generation” laminate/rigid hybrid that aims to offer the best of both worlds. Engineered to be 100% waterproof thanks to a polymerized fortified core with patent-pending DryLuxe technology. Also features a 2mm attached, close-cell waterproof acoustic pad.

Provenza

Modessa, which marks Provenza’s entry into the laminate arena, features an AC4/Class 32 rating for proven durability in addition to 80-hour, built-in Water Block technology to resist household accidents such as spills.

Shaw

Oak Crest and Oak Grove headline Shaw’s re-entry into the laminate flooring market—specifically the waterproof laminate arena. Oak Crest is 12mm thick (10mm +2mm pad), and Oak Grove measures 10mm thick (8mm + 2mm pad). Both come in a 7.5 x 50 plank format. The former is AC5 rated, while the latter is AC4 rated.

SLCC

The Pacific Vineyard collection offers retailers a high-performance, waterproof laminate floor that provides the durability of laminate with protection from spills and issues that come from daily life. The product features a hydrophobic mineral core boasting a swell-rate of less than 6%.

Stanton Design

The NuvoLux, NuvoMax and the award-winning NuvoGrand laminate lines from Stanton Design not only boast high-end visuals but also high performance. The company offers a guarantee whereby the product will see less than 6% swell after 72 hours of exposure—based on a top-down water incursion.

Tarkett

Tarkett Home’s laminate, ShoreFlor, featuring Searenity Waterproof Technology, was engineered for moisture prone rooms in the home. Featuring a hydrophobic coating on the edge of each plank, the watertight locking system prevents any water from reaching the core, maintaining the integrity and appearance of the floor.

TrueTouch Floors

TrueTouch Floors expands its hard surface portfolio with Beachfront, a high-performance, high-style laminate designed to handle spills and common household accidents for 48 hours. The the product comes in a 7 x 60 format, features a 12-mil wear layer and comes with a premium price tag for trade-up opportunities for the specialty retailer and flooring distributor.