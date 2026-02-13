Surfaces ’26: Suppliers double down on laminate in Vegas

(Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a series recapping the latest laminate introductions from Surfaces.)

Laminate suppliers and importers alike continue to ride the category’s well-documented resurgence. Surfaces 2026 provided evidence that companies are not only investing in new product development in the laminate category, but also ensuring customers have a steady stream of inventory to pull from to keep up with growing demand.

Following are some of the category highlights:

Stanton

What’s new for 2026: Following the successful launch of its Nuvo Lux and Nuvo Max lines, Stanton Design is looking to raise the ante with its new Nuvo Grand collection. The product is a hefty 14mm thick, including an integrated 2mm IXPE pad, and comes in two plank sizes: 5 x 48 and 8 x 60.

For the finishing touch, Nuvo Grand sports a micro-painted bevel and EIR for added depth and realism. The product made such an impression during its debut at Surfaces last month that it earned a Best of Show (Laminate) Award.

“Laminate gives you this all encompassing approach and offers the closest visuals to hardwood,” Arthur Scheel, regional vice president of hard surfaces, Midwest, told FCNews. “The more the laminate visuals get elevated, the more acceptance it’s seeing in the market. Plus, laminate gives you the performance of wood, but then you also get some water-resistant characteristics that you may not get from a traditional hardwood product. We continue to see incremental growth in the category for us.”

Hallmark

What’s new for 2026: Hallmark Floors, producer of high-end, high-quality hardwood flooring products, jumped headlong into the laminate flooring arena at Surfaces 2025. Fast forward to 2026; the company is doubling down on the red-hot category by turning more of its attention to the segment.

“For us the focus for 2026 is on what we call ‘affordable luxury,’” said Mark Casper, vice president of sales and marketing. “In our research we’re seeing a bifurcation where consumers are aspiring for our upper-end hardwood products but are looking for some of those same looks in more accessible options. That’s why we’ve translated some of our high-end wood looks into 9-plus-inch-wide laminate in 7-foot-long planks with EIR and high-definition texture. These are durable, waterproof, sunproof and waterproof, so that’s what we’re delivering to the marketplace. The technology in the marketplace has reached a zenith to where what we have is rivaling wood.”

Shaw Floors

What’s new for 2026: Shaw Floors is extending its most popular and fastest-growing collection, Pet Perfect, into new categories with the introduction of Pet Perfect Luxury Vinyl and Pet Perfect Laminate. Like all Pet Perfect products, both collections are designed to offer enhanced protection for life with pets and are backed by Shaw Floors’ warranty, the Pet Perfect Promise—if a pet scratches it, Shaw Floors will replace it. To support these new offerings, the brand has developed two new displays for each respective collection.

More importantly, the expansion of Pet Perfect to Shaw Floors’ laminate portfolio signals its commitment to be a formidable player in the segment since returning to the category in 2024. “We’re very excited about bringing Pet Perfect to laminate,” said Joe Zekoski, vice president of hard surface. “With laminate, we’re focusing on how we can continue to meet consumers where they’re at. It’s making sure retailers and consumer see not just the designs and styles and the authentic wood appearances that we’re providing with laminate but the performance as well.”

Mohawk

What’s new for 2026: In recent years, Mohawk has expanded its popular RevWood laminate floors by segmenting the product across multiple tiers. For 2026, the company is looking to take it to the next level by introducing 35 new products across all those tiers. It’s all about developing products that meet consumers’ design needs while also addressing their performance requirements.

For 2026 Mohawk is expanding its entry-level 8mm-thick products in the RevWood Select tier via 12 new introductions in three collections. This includes an Acacia visual and new oak looks. “These are really nice, clean looking products to move in for your entry price point,” said David Moore, vice president, product management.

RevWood Plus and RevWood Premier are also getting new products with two collections in Plus, including a warm chestnut visual, a hickory look and new oak options in RevWood Premier. These visuals are made possible by its proprietary Signature Technology. “That hickory has some real georgeous movement in it,” said Michelle Dailey, senior director of product management.

Inhaus

What’s new for 2026: Inhaus continues to expand its growing portfolio of laminate flooring options for retailers and, ultimately, consumers. In much the same way that its rigid core products are structured according to tier level, its laminate flooring offerings are organized in a good/better/best structure.

The latest addition to the Inhaus laminate offering is the full-scale rollout of Ecolam, an entry-level product that’s more accessible to more consumers and end users while still providing the quality for which Inhaus is known.

“Ecolam is designed to go after the builder, multifamily and stocking dealer segment of the market,” said Sean Landes, director of sales, Inhaus.

Despite its entry-level status, Ecolam doesn’t skimp on quality. “In classic Inhaus fashion, what we do with all of our products when we do a good, better, best in terms of price point, we vary the features and benefits, but we never vary quality,” said Derek Welbourn, Inhaus CEO. “So whatever product you purchase here is the exact quality, the best that we can make.”

(Look for additional laminate Surfaces coverage in the next edition of FCNews.)