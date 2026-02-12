WFCA, Floorzap release 2026 State of the Industry Report

Salt Lake City—Floorzap, in partnership with the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), released the 2026 State of the Retail Flooring Industry Report, outlining how retailers are navigating margin pressure, shifting customer expectations and rising operational complexity. The study draws on surveys from nearly 200 flooring retailers and 1,300 homeowners. It identifies benchmarks and strategies shaping performance in 2026.

It places special emphasis on installation quality, installer certification and the impact on claims, customer satisfaction and profitability.

“We were excited to partner with Floorzap on this initiative,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO of the World Floor Covering Association. “The data reinforces what we’re seeing across the industry—installer certification is becoming increasingly important, not just from a craftsmanship standpoint but for the measurable impact it has on reducing claims, protecting margins and improving the overall customer experience.”

The findings show a widening gap between retailers that modernized operations and those relying on manual processes. As lead volumes fluctuate and customers expect faster quotes and clearer communication, operational efficiency has become a competitive advantage.

“Flooring retailers are being asked to do more with less while still delivering a better customer experience,” said Matt Buckley, general manager at Floorzap. “This report shows exactly where the industry is feeling pressure and how top-performing businesses are adapting their operations to win in 2026.”

Key findings

Nearly 60% of retailers convert more than 30% of inquiries, making missed calls and slow follow-up costly growth constraints.

Eighty percent of retailers offer financing but use it on less than 5% of jobs, limiting deal expansion opportunities.

Top performers invest in integrated systems at 3 to 10 employees, gaining visibility and margin control early.

The report follows Floorzap’s recent product announcement at The International Surface Event. The company introduced new capabilities designed to streamline operations from first customer contact through final payment.

The full report is available for download here.