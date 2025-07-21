Alliance Flooring, Floorzap ink strategic partnership

Austin, Texas—Alliance Flooring Inc., one of the flooring industry’s premier buying groups, announced a strategic partnership with Floorzap, a leading flooring business management software platform. This collaboration is intended to bring advanced business management technology to independent flooring retailers nationwide, enabling them to remain competitive in the market.

This strategic partnership is meant to directly address the most pressing challenges that face independent flooring retailers by streamlining inventory management, enhancing communication with customers and unifying workflows from quote to installation. Floorzap also works to empower dealers with real-time business insights that boost profitability, increase efficiency and unlock growth. This end-to-end visibility is meant to help small and mid-sized businesses operate like larger competitors by using modern technology tailored to the unique demands of flooring dealers.

“Independent flooring retailers face unique challenges in today’s competitive market, requiring sophisticated technology solutions to drive growth and profitability,” said David Ellis, director of member development for Alliance Flooring, Inc. “After a comprehensive evaluation of available flooring business management software options, Floorzap demonstrated excellent capabilities for helping our members scale their operations. Their platform’s ease of integration, user-friendly interface and proven track record with small and mid-sized flooring retailers made this partnership decision straightforward for our buying group.”

Alliance Flooring Inc. members can now gain comprehensive access to Floorzap’s integrated platform—featuring real-time inventory tracking, advanced customer relationship management (CRM), as well as complete project management from estimate to installation and payment collection.

“We are honored to be selected by Alliance Flooring Inc. as a preferred business management software solution for their members,” said Matt Buckley, general manager of Floorzap. “This partnership aligns with our mission to empower independent flooring retailers with industry-specific, purpose-built technology. We’re excited to help Alliance members enhance their operational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction and drive sustainable business growth.”

The platform also includes:

Websites built to drive leads

Integrated financial management with invoicing and profitability analysis

Sales commission tracking for streamlined payroll processing

Contractor scheduling for optimized workforce coordination

Measurement tools for estimates and job measurements

Smooth supply chain integration for efficient materials ordering

According to the companies, this technology partnership empowers independent flooring retailers with industry-specific capabilities while maintaining personalized service that will defines any competitive advantages.