Tuesday Tips: Earn exclusive savings with Fill it Local

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips recap with Fill it Local CEO Scott McKnight from the Grow Live Event he led last week. Learn all about the new WFCA Member Benefit following its recent partnership with Fill it Local. Members can save up to 80% on prescriptions at independent pharmacies nationwide—including no associated fees, no expiration dates, as well as 24/7 telehealth services at discounted rates.