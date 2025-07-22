Tuesday Tips: Earn exclusive savings with Fill it Local

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Earn exclusive savings with Fill it Local

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips recap with Fill it Local CEO Scott McKnight from the Grow Live Event he led last week. Learn all about the new WFCA Member Benefit following its recent partnership with Fill it Local. Members can save up to 80% on prescriptions at independent pharmacies nationwide—including no associated fees, no expiration dates, as well as 24/7 telehealth services at discounted rates.

Previous article
Alliance Flooring, Floorzap ink strategic partnership

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Alliance Flooring, Floorzap ink strategic partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
Austin, Texas—Alliance Flooring Inc., one of the flooring industry's premier buying groups, announced a strategic partnership with Floorzap, a leading flooring business management software...
Read more
Featured Post

Ceramic tile: Personalization expands tile’s reach

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
The trendiest and most design-forward category in flooring, ceramic tile pulled no punches in 2025—aiming to claw back market share from its competitors with...
Read more
News

Obituary: John Feizy of Feizy Rugs, 83

FCNews Staff - 0
Edmond, Okla.—Industry veteran John Feizy, who founded Feizy Rugs over 50 years ago, has passed away. Feizy is survived by his wife Janice and...
Read more
News

Alliance Flooring announces leadership promotions

FCNews Staff - 0
Chattanooga, Tenn.—Alliance Flooring promoted three of its team members—Ethan Logue, Megan Polk and Parker Brummel—into expanded leadership roles within the organization. Each member is...
Read more
News

LX Hausys hosts showroom preview event

FCNews Staff - 0
Charlotte, N.C.—LX Hausys America Inc., a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, just hosted an exclusive preview event this week to celebrate the opening...
Read more
News

Emser Tile launches Emser Rewards program

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles—Emser Tile recently launched Emser Rewards, a new loyalty program created exclusively for independent contractors and installers. This initiative was made to reward...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X