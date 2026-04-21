Tuesday Tips: It starts with attitude

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings says you can’t change a customer’s mind, only they can. Top performers focus on what they can control, their attitude and how they show up in every interaction.