Tuesday Tips: Ask questions, stay curious

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings says top-performing salespeople share one key trait: they’re always learning. It’s not about formal classes, but building a habit of asking questions and staying curious.