Centricity: New opportunity for protection plans in flooring

St. Petersburg, Fla.—Homeowners are continuing to invest in their living spaces at near-record levels, but a more cautious, value-driven mindset is reshaping how those investments are made and protected, according to Centricity, a leader in accidental damage protection solutions.

Recent industry forecasts show home improvement spending remains resilient despite broader economic uncertainty, with homeowners prioritizing maintenance, upgrades and long-term value. For the flooring category, this shift is creating a new imperative: protecting the investment.

“Consumers haven’t stopped spending, but they’ve become far more intentional,” said Ryan Alexander, president of Centricity. “Today’s homeowner isn’t just asking ‘What flooring should I choose?’ They’re asking, ‘How do I protect that investment over time?’ That’s an important opportunity for our industry.”

Centricity will spotlight this emerging trend at the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) Expo 2026, where the company will engage with manufacturers, retailers and industry professionals on the growing role of protection plans in today’s flooring purchase.

A ‘Protect What You Buy’ economy emerges

In the current economy, home buying has slowed down and become uneven while spending on home maintenance, repair and targeted upgrades remains strong. With elevated interest rates limiting home sales, some homeowners are choosing to stay put, investing in their current homes rather than moving.

That dynamic is especially relevant for flooring, one of the most visible and high-cost interior upgrades.

“At a time when consumers are watching every dollar, the idea of facing an unexpected repair or full replacement due to accidental damage is simply unacceptable,” Alexander said. “Protection is no longer a luxury add-on; it’s part of the value equation.”

Why flooring is especially vulnerable

Despite its durability, flooring remains highly susceptible to everyday accidents, from damage by dropped objects and furniture movement to spills and pet accidents. These often result in costly repairs that are not covered under standard warranties.

Centricity’s Alexander brings more than 20 years of experience developing consumer protection programs across multiple product categories, notes that flooring represents a unique gap in consumer awareness.

“Most homeowners assume their investment is covered, but standard warranties rarely address real-life accidents,” Alexander said. “In flooring, a single incident, a deep scratch, spills or stains can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs. Protection plans close that gap and give consumers predictability.”

Opportunity for retailers and manufacturers

As consumer expectations evolve, protection plans are also becoming a strategic tool for flooring retailers to differentiate in a competitive market.

At NWFA Expo 2026, Centricity will be on hand for conversations with industry partners to discuss how protection solutions can be integrated into the sales process to meet shifting consumer expectations and reduce post-installation friction. Visit Centricity in Booth 1413. This show is uniquely focused on wood flooring, while Centricity provides coverage for both hard and soft surfaces including carpet, laminate, hardwood, luxury vinyl plank, luxury vinyl tile and tile.