FCIF adds seven new board members

Dalton—The Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) appointed seven new members to its board of directors. The group strengthens leadership and supports the foundation’s mission to assist flooring professionals facing hardship.

The new board members are Carole Cross, SamplesApp; Brent Emore, AHF Products; Geoff Gordon, FUSE Alliance; Ralph Grogan, Meridian Adhesives Group; Russ Rogg, Shaw Industries; Michel Vermette, AFS Group; and Bill Wilson, Abbey.

Each member brings industry experience and a commitment to supporting the flooring community. Their leadership will help guide FCIF as it expands outreach and increases its impact.