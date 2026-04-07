FCIF adds seven new board members

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsFCIF adds seven new board members

FCIF add seven new board membersDalton—The Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) appointed seven new members to its board of directors. The group strengthens leadership and supports the foundation’s mission to assist flooring professionals facing hardship.

The new board members are Carole Cross, SamplesApp; Brent Emore, AHF Products; Geoff Gordon, FUSE Alliance; Ralph Grogan, Meridian Adhesives Group; Russ Rogg, Shaw Industries; Michel Vermette, AFS Group; and Bill Wilson, Abbey.

Each member brings industry experience and a commitment to supporting the flooring community. Their leadership will help guide FCIF as it expands outreach and increases its impact.

Previous article
Coverings 2026 product highlights
Next article
Centricity: New opportunity for protection plans in flooring

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Ask questions, stay curious

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_oax92VcZu0 Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving...
Read more
Carpet

Centricity: New opportunity for protection plans in flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Petersburg, Fla.—Homeowners are continuing to invest in their living spaces at near-record levels, but a more cautious, value-driven mindset is reshaping how those...
Read more
Featured Post

Coverings 2026 product highlights

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Las Vegas—Coverings 2026, the largest event in North America dedicated to ceramic tile and natural stone, was held here March 30-April 2 at the...
Read more
News

Landmark Ceramics celebrates 10 years at Coverings 2026

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Landmark Ceramics celebrated its 10th anniversary during Coverings 2026 in Las Vegas. The company was founded in Mount Pleasant, Tenn., and began U.S....
Read more
Carpet

EF Contract launches Ground Work collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—EF Contract introduced Ground Work, a new carpet tile collection inspired by materials used in construction, including masonry, wood and steel. "Although the original inspiration...
Read more
Carpet

LSI Flooring expands Tisca program with Loft Design series

FCNews Staff - 0
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.—LSI Flooring expanded its Tisca Rugs made-to-order program with the launch of the Loft Design Series. The addition gives retailers and designers...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X