FCIF board meets at TISE 2026

By FCNews Staff
FCIF boardLas Vegas—As the industry gathered for The International Surface Event 2026, the FCIF  board of directors met Jan. 28 in Las Vegas. Leaders reviewed 2025 results and set plans to expand support in 2026. The group focused on strengthening financial aid for flooring professionals and families facing catastrophic injury, severe illness or life-changing disability.

FCIF also added six board members: Bill Wilson of Abbey Carpet & Floor; Geoff Gordon of FUSE Alliance; Michel Vermette of AFS Group; Brent Emore of AHF Products; Ralph Grogan of Meridian Adhesives Group; and Carole Cross of Cyncly.

Board members reviewed 2025 progress, including raising more than $850,000 to help flooring families facing medical hardship. The foundation received applications from 28 states. Applicants represented manufacturing, installation, retail and other sectors. Directors also discussed ways to increase awareness and reach more families during medical crises.

TISE 2026 also gave FCIF time to meet with companies and individuals who support its mission. Staff members visited supporters on the show floor. They shared resources, built relationships and captured moments with a mobile photo booth.

