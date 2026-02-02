Tarkett reveals Johnsonite 2026 Colors of the Year

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett unveiled its Johnsonite 2026 Colors of the Year. The palette draws inspiration from the untamed expressions of wild earth. The company said the collection offers a fresh design perspective and a forward-looking color vision.

The palette development focused on natural pigments and organic processes. “Nature has never stayed inside the lines and this year, neither do we,” said Janette Murray, Johnsonite color expert who designed the palette. “The 2026 palette celebrates color in its purest form inspired by the natural ingredients that spill forth from the earth. Working with nature and studying pigments, we allowed cloth to become canvas. The palette revealed seven hues expressed by nature, repeated by Johnsonite and translated to design.”

Murray and her team boiled natural ingredients such as vegetables and flowers to dye fabrics. Those shades inspired the final selections. The Johnsonite 2026 Colors of the Year include Turmeric Gold, Smoked Paprika, Showy Zinnia, Red Cabbage, Sweet Onion, Cool as a Cuke and Blue Kale.

Tarkett said the colors can stand alone or work in combination. Designers can also pair them with the 114 colors in Johnsonite’s standard palette. The company noted that the palette applies to Johnsonite products including wall base, rubber tile, stairwell management solutions and finishing accessories.