Registration opens for 2027 SFN convention

Orlando—Shaw Industries has opened registration for the Shaw Flooring Network (SFN) 2027 Convention. The event will take place Jan. 17-20, 2027, here at Rosen Shingle Creek Resort. Registration is open through Dec. 4, 2026.

The theme of the SFN 2027 Convention, “Better Together,” celebrates partnership, shared success and the relationships that have shaped the Shaw Flooring Network.

“As we reflected on what makes SFN special, one message continued to rise to the top: we’re simply better when we come together,” said Annie Cowart, senior vice president of Shaw Flooring Network. “Whether it’s sharing ideas, solving challenges, supporting one another or celebrating successes, the strength of this network has always been rooted in partnership.”

Sneak peek

Shaw said the 2027 convention will celebrate the network’s history, relationships and shared experiences. The convention will also continue to support member success through business-building resources and peer connections.

“Better Together captures what has always set SFN apart,” said Ryan Powell, vice president of retail. “When retailers, Shaw associates and industry partners come together with a common purpose, we create opportunities that are difficult to achieve alone. That spirit of connection and shared success will be woven throughout the SFN convention experience.”

Attendees will have access to business solutions, coaching and educational sessions. The convention will also feature an expo with new product introductions, general sessions, networking opportunities and special events designed to help members strengthen their businesses and build industry connections.