SFN retailers reap the benefits of membership

Some retailers cite the excellent customer service; others applaud the access to top Shaw executives at convention and throughout the year. Still others enjoy product exclusives, while others leverage tailored programs that help them stand apart from the average flooring dealer up the street. At the end of the day, scores of Shaw Flooring Network (SFN) dealers share a common denominator: the ability to reap the value and rewards by virtue of membership in the program.

FCNews rounded up several SFN dealers who attended the 2025 SFN “Believe” Conference earlier this year. Here’s what some members had to say:

Benny Chung – Custom Floor, Chantilly, Va.

What was your biggest takeaway from the recent SFN convention?

The biggest takeaway from the SFN convention was how much Shaw is willing to double down on helping retail stores like ours to grow and expand, offering not only the lowest pricing with best terms but also providing tools, solutions and support for success.

What does Shaw do better than other manufacturer partners?

Shaw really take cares of their dealers to achieve success. I have been in this business over 20 years and I actually learned most of my carpet knowledge from my Shaw rep. Shaw was the first manufacturer to invite us on their mill tours, which turned out to be a great learning experience.

Are there any local Shaw reps that you’d like to acknowledge publicly?

Special thanks to Mark Borysewicz, our regional VP, who is just an awesome guy. Mark really goes above and beyond to help us grow and become a successful retailer. Our territory reps, Dan Briskey and Brandon Byrd, do awesome work.

More importantly, how does SFN membership help you make money?

SFN members are offered ultra-low pricing during convention with awesome payment terms so we can be highly competitive and also increase our profit margin.

What are your thoughts on the new Member Rewards program?

It’s just what we were looking for from a big manufacturer. Providing multi-level tier benefits and support upon retailers performance in sales will boost their goals.

Dan Bandele – Ottoville Furniture, Appliances & Floor Covering, Ottoville, Ohio

What does Shaw do better than other manufacturer partners?

Pricing and reward programs. Conventions allow us to converse with other members to exchange ideas. The every-other-year convention in Orlando is much better than other vendors and manufacturers. The guest speakers are always outstanding and even more so this year.

Are there any local Shaw reps that you’d like to acknowledge publicly?

Brian Daily, our territory manager for soft surface. He is very knowledgeable on all his products, and he goes above and beyond. He answers his phone during our store hours so we can continue our busy day and keep our customers happy.

More importantly, how does SFN membership help you make more money?

The power of brands like Shaw and COREtec give better pricing. It allows us to remain competitive in today’s market.

What are your thoughts on the new Member Rewards program?

Looks like it could be a good thing. Since it just started we will have to wait until the end of year to determine how well it works for us. We miss the discounts on Invoices. We took advantage of that all the time.

What are the top Shaw products/categories in your store right now?

Anderson Tuftex carpet—the styles and quality set them apart. Also, COREtec seems to be a very powerful name with Millennials and Gen Z. Also, the Pet Perfect Line grabs pet owners’ attention.

Mark Arnold – Carpet Selections, Prospect, Ky.

What was your biggest takeaway from the recent SFN convention?

One of the biggest takeaways from this convention was how much Shaw appreciates all of its SFN customers, and the importance of working together as a team to be successful in the coming years.

What does Shaw do better than other manufacturer partners?

Overall, Shaw has shown me just how important we are as a customer and they have shown me as a team we can be stronger partners in the future.

Are there any local Shaw reps that you’d like to acknowledge publicly?

Mark Mulliniks is one of the best leaders I have worked with for over 31 years, always making sure all of his Shaw reps offer us the best products, pricing and service. Also, Kevin McDearman and Drew Smith have always been outstanding reps.

More importantly, how does SFN membership help you make money?

Shaw has helped our staff gain more knowledge and training to utilize all the tools, which, in turn, help us become more profitable.

What are the top Shaw products/categories in your store right now?

These products have the most impact: Anderson Tuftex hardwood and carpet; Anso Colorwall; Pet Perfect; COREtec; Shaw commercial; Shaw LVP, hardwood and area rugs.

Mary Oates – House of Carpets & Lighting, Shreveport, La.

What was your biggest takeaway from the recent SFN convention?

Personal connections. We had a family of 10 (6 adults, 4 children) attend convention this year and each one of us met someone new who made an impact on our experience. From my parents meeting Ben Liebert on the plane headed to Orlando, to my daughter having a 30-minute conversation with Bill Sorrells while swinging on the rope swing in the customer service booth, we all have stories to tell about people we made unique connections with.

What does Shaw do better than other manufacturer partners?

Care. I have always said and will continue to believe that the Shaw reps are the best in the industry. We are very fortunate to have such wonderful reps who are there for us at any given moment, always responsive and always helpful.

More importantly, how does SFN membership help you make money?

I think one of the main ways is through its marketing. We have used Promoboxx for social media and have just recently switched to Velocity for our website, which has been great so far. I believe all of these marketing tools that are right at our fingertips will continue to help us drive more business and, in turn, make us more money.

What are the top Shaw products/categories in your store right now?

We have all Shaw Floors lines, with carpet being the biggest footprint in our store. We love the Anso Colorwall, the PetPerfect display and Foundations. From wall-to-wall options to custom rugs, Tuftex is our No. 1 option for patterned carpet.

Derick Asman – Ron’s Carpet & Design, Shelby Township, Mich.

What was your biggest takeaway from the recent SFN convention?

It inspired me to dream big for the future of my business. We are always blown away by Shaw’s commitment to not only provide dealers with the opportunity to explore new products and connect with other vendors and partners, but to also lavish the network and their families with a fun time.

What does Shaw do better than others?

Shaw is the best flooring manufacturer out there. They provide competitive pricing and stand behind their product.

Are there any local Shaw reps that you’d like to acknowledge publicly?

Ray Nolff, Lori Conn and Brad Knight have been the best representatives a business could ask for. They have provided excellent customer support and are always available. They make sales as seamless as possible.

Will Hagelgans – Bombergers, Litiz, Pa.

What was your biggest takeaway from the recent SFN convention?

Our biggest takeaway from the SFN convention was the leadership team. Ben Liebert has been a solid addition and the spirit of the team aligns with the culture and philosophy of our business.

What does Shaw do better than others?

The tone of the interaction with most manufacturers is, “What will you do for us?” I think the differentiator with Shaw is the culture of: “What can we do for you and together?”

Are there any local Shaw reps that you’d like to acknowledge publicly?

Our local reps are Matt Pickford and Cliff York, led by Ryk Smith. The energy and attention these guys provide is incredible.