MSI expands Midwest presence with Grand Rapids showroom

Grand Rapids, Mich.—MSI celebrated the grand opening of its new showroom here. The company will host showroom tours, product showcases and networking opportunities on April 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Attendees can connect with designers, builders and industry professionals while exploring new products.

The 50,000-square-foot facility supports MSI’s growth strategy. It improves service speed, expands inventory and increases accessibility for customers across the Midwest. The location also strengthens MSI’s distribution network and supports local job growth.

“The Grand Rapids location is a testament to MSI’s continued momentum and long-term vision,” said Laura Larsen, branch leader. “It strengthens our ability to meet customer demand with speed and scale, while also allowing us to invest in the region and support its economic development.”

The showroom features a range of products, including Everlife waterproof flooring, porcelain and luxury vinyl tile, quartz surfaces and hardwood. It also includes hardscaping products such as porcelain pavers, veneers and stacked stone.

The space is designed to provide an interactive experience for designers, builders, contractors and homeowners.