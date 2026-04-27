MSI expands Acoustic Slat Wall Panel collection

Orange, Calif.—MSI introduced eight additions to its Acoustic Slat Wall Panel collection. The update includes four painted slat panels in 9.5 x 94.5-inch formats and four new 24 x 48-inch acoustic wood panel designs.

“The introduction of our painted Acoustic Slat Wall Panels and versatile 24 x 48-inch wood panels reflects the continued success and evolution of this collection,” said Anand Palasamudram, senior merchant at MSI. “With expanded color options to make bold or subtle design statements and flexible sizing to suit a variety of applications, these panels offer designers even more creative freedom while delivering exceptional acoustic performance.”

The expansion builds on the Acoustic Wood Slat Collection, which includes Blonde, Ebony, Fog, Natural and Tawny colorways. MSI previously introduced Macro and Reeded panels to add wider slat profiles and textured designs.

The new painted slat panels feature acoustic fiber backing for sound absorption. They are available in modern hues and require no staining or sanding. Installers can attach the panels directly to studs for a simple installation process.

Color options include Dusk, Jade, Navy and White, each offering a distinct neutral tone.

The 24 x 48-inch panels offer added flexibility for a range of applications. Color options include Almond, Espresso, Fog and Sable, each designed to deliver a natural wood look with enhanced acoustic performance.