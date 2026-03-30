Expert tips to selling tile in 2026

Ceramic and porcelain tile enter 2026 at a pivotal moment — one defined by reinvention. Long valued for durability, performance and design flexibility, tile now meets today’s shifting consumer expectations around wellness, sustainability, indoor-outdoor living and long-term value. For retailers, that evolution presents both opportunity and challenge: Selling tile can be a powerful differentiator on the sales floor — but only if it’s done with confidence, clarity and intention.

Today’s tile shopper is more educated than ever. They arrive with inspiration pulled from social media and design sites, today drawn to large-format visuals, natural stone aesthetics and tactile surfaces that blur the line between function and luxury. At the same time, higher interest rates and tighter budgets mean consumers are scrutinizing every purchase. Tile must earn its place in the home not only through beauty but through performance, longevity and lifestyle relevance as well.

That puts pressure on retailers to rethink how tile is presented, positioned and sold. The days of relying solely on racks of samples and broad product claims are fading. Success in 2026 hinges on storytelling — explaining why a surface performs better, installs smarter or supports the way consumers actually live today. It also requires sharper alignment between product selection and application, from residential kitchens and baths to commercial spaces, outdoor environments and whole-home solutions.

In this environment, suppliers play a critical role. From innovations in surface technology and finishes to coordinated collections and digital tools that support selling process, manufacturers are equipping retailers with new ways to make tile relevant, accessible and profitable. Here, the top tile flooring suppliers share their most practical insights on how retailers can elevate the tile sale in 2026 — and turn a complex category into a competitive advantage.

“Product knowledge is essential, and the solutions tile can bring a project long-term. This goes well beyond price, color and shape. Rather, what does tile do in a space long term?” “Assortment from vendor experts — balancing both physical and digital visualization — will bring them the greatest results and close rates with consumers who are coming to their store prepared and knowledgeable about the products they need. Embrace it!”

—Patrick Warren, vice president of dealer sales & showrooms, DAL-TILE

“Look beyond the floor. There are so many tile options today that look great on the wall. Take market share away from paint and create a visually stunning vertical application.” “Bigger is better. Large-format tile is here to stay. If you haven’t embraced large format, you are late to the party. Large-format tile offers the cleaner aesthetic today’s consumers are looking for with fewer grout lines and a high-end appearance.”

—Raj Shah, CEO, MSI

“Tile designs, colors, patterns and finishes have come a long way in recent years, which means designers and consumers have far more options to create the spaces they’ve dreamed of. One of the critical keys to selling tile is ensuring customers feel comfortable and confident in what they are selecting. Digital tools help customers feel confident that the finished result will match their vision. That said, customers still want to touch and feel the product, and maintaining a strong selection of physical samples remains an essential part of the process, even as our industry continues its digital transformation.” “Be thoughtful with your approach. Give customers the look they want without immediately discouraging them with price points in the showroom. When a customer sees a $30-per-square-foot product next to a $4 option, it can quickly shift their mindset from design to cost. They may not realize that only a few square feet are needed for certain applications, which makes context and guidance especially important.”

—Jim Parello, president, EMSER TILE