Flooring Sustainability Summit 2026 program announced

Washington, D.C.—The Flooring Sustainability Summit will return to Washington, D.C., July 15-16, at The Mayflower Hotel. The event marks its third year and will bring together leaders from across flooring, sustainability and the built environment.

The Carpet and Rug Institute, North American Laminate Flooring Association, Natural Stone Institute, National Terrazzo and Mosaic Association, National Wood Flooring Association, Resilient Floor Covering Institute and Tile Council of North America co-host the Summit.

The event serves as a forum for manufacturers, distributors, architects, designers, policymakers and sustainability professionals. Attendees will explore green building priorities, policy developments and collaborative strategies shaping the future of flooring.

“This year’s Summit builds on the strong momentum of past gatherings while advancing industry-wide dialogue on key priorities such as material health, circularity and supply chain alignment,” said Bill Griese, Summit chair. “We’re excited to welcome an expanded lineup of thought leaders to the 2026 event and we’re especially pleased that both the Pre-Summit Primer and all panels have been approved as Health, Safety and Welfare continuing education courses by the American Institute of Architects, offering a total of seven learning units.”

Program highlights

The program includes sessions focused on sustainability, transparency and collaboration across the flooring industry. All sessions will take place at The Mayflower Hotel, with a July 15 reception at the American Institute of Architects’ Global Campus for Architecture and Design.

Highlights include:

Pre-Summit Primer covering green building standards and initiatives affecting the flooring industry.

Architect and designer panel examining real-world sustainable specification decisions.

Cross-category manufacturer panel exploring circular design, embodied carbon reduction and evolving standards.

Green building tools panel focused on life cycle assessment, environmental product declarations and material data platforms.

Supply chain leadership forum aligning sustainability goals across manufacturers, distributors, retailers and installers.

Networking receptions and tabletop discussions with industry professionals.

High-level sustainability briefings from industry and advocacy groups.

Keynote speaker

The Summit will feature George Bandy Jr. as a keynote speaker.

Bandy serves as vice president and chief sustainability officer at Andersen Corporation. He has more than 25 years of experience in sustainability leadership, including roles at Amazon, Mohawk Industries and Interface.

He previously served as chair of the board for Green Business Certification Inc. and the U.S. Green Building Council. He has also received leadership recognition from USGBC and was named a Living Future Hero.