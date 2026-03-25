2026 Flooring Sustainability Summit award submissions open

By FCNews Staff
HomeNews2026 Flooring Sustainability Summit award submissions open

Washington, D.C.—The 2026 Flooring Sustainability Summit Architecture & Design Awards will honor architects, designers and firms leading sustainable flooring and surface design. The program recognizes innovation, material use and measurable environmental performance.

The awards highlight projects and professionals setting new standards in design and responsibility. Submissions are open to those who have delivered standout work or advanced sustainable practices across the industry.

Award categories include Project of the Year across residential, commercial, institutional and healthcare sectors, Person of the Year and Architectural Firm of the Year.

Winners will be recognized at the Flooring Sustainability Summit in July in Washington, D.C. They will also be featured across industry media and Summit platforms.

There is no entry fee for the 2026 Flooring Sustainability Summit submissions. The submission deadline is May 18, 2026. Submitters are encouraged to showcase work that leads with design and purpose.

Start your submission. 

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