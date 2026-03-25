Flor launches Spring Collection with Dani Dazey

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetFlor launches Spring Collection with Dani Dazey

Dani DazeyAtlanta—Flor, the high-end area rug brand, launched its Spring Collection. The release includes three new rug styles and a Signature Rug created with guest stylist Dani Dazey.

“At Flor, we know flooring is one of the most powerful ways to make a design statement,” said Katherine Cohen, associate creative director at Flor. “Our Spring Collection is all about creative freedom. Whether you want bold expression or a neutral base, we have options to fit your style.”

The Signature Rug, “To The Max,” reflects Dazey’s bold and colorful design style. It features an oblong checker pattern inspired by her living room and her use of mixed colors and patterns.

“I’m a maximalist at heart,” Dazey said. “I love bold, statement-making design. When designing To The Max, I used the Flor Design Studio. It made the process easy and fun. There were endless options and I felt like we could create anything together.”

Dazey has used Flor products throughout her home. For this collaboration, she incorporated five styles to bring her vision to life. The Signature Rug uses Made You Look carpet tiles and is color-matched to her space.

From statement to subtle 

The Spring Collection includes two new area rug launches in addition to the Signature Rug. The latest area rug styles include:

  • Awn And On: A striped area rug with neutral or bold color options. Available in Pine, Black, Marigold and Beige.

  • Sunday Morning: A mid-century modern rug with clean lines and texture. Available in Bone, Fawn and Cobalt.

  • To The Max: Designed by Dani Dazey, an oblong checker pattern rug. Available in Made You Look Bone, Emerald, Marigold and Spa.

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