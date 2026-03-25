UCX Alliance Summit kicks off

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostUCX Alliance Summit kicks off

Orlando, Fla.—FCNews is in Orlando for the start of the annual UCX Alliance Summit. UCX, the industry’s No. 2 ranked distributor, welcomed more than 500 attendees to the two-day event, including 160 flooring dealers.

During Wednesday’s general session, UCX CEO Ray Mancini acknowledged the challenges facing flooring dealers today—from tariffs to high interest rates and now rising fuel costs due to the war in Iran—but urged members to focus on what they can control.

“Rather than get caught up in it, we’re going to let the noise pass us by,” he said. “We will control what we can. Our No. 1 priority is the UCX customer, which is to make you successful. Because if you’re successful, we’ll be successful.”

To help members, UCX introduced or updated several new initiatives, including:

  • Rebates on all sales; UCX retailers saw a 36% increase in rebates earned in 2025 vs. 2024.
  • Digital retailing: UCX has partnered with Cyncly as its digital solutions provider to offer retailers exclusive website pricing as part of the UCX Alliance program.

On Wednesday, UCX honored Floor & Home of Westwood, N.J., with its Retailer of the Year Award. The award is based on several criteria, including sales volume, year-over-year increase, product portfolio commitment and Summit and trip attendance. Owner Tony Silicia accepted the award on behalf of Floor & Home which experienced a 22% sales increase year over year. It was cited for purchasing products from 35 suppliers to support the UCX portfolio.

The afternoon session concluded with keynote speaker Jim Davidson, author of The Next Everest, talking about the trials and tribulations of ascending the world’s highest peaks, including Mt. Everest in Nepal. Davidson tied the mountain climbing adventures with cultivating a resilient mindset, which can be applied to business.

On the scene:

UCX
UCX CEO Ray Mancini, and Brian Green, chief sales and marketing officer, during the distributor’s annual summit.
Mancini acknowledged to members the many challenges facing the industry today and urged them to block out the noise.
UCX
Tony Sicilia (in middle) accepts the Retailer of the Year award on behalf of Floor & Home, Westwood, N.J. He is joined by, from left: UCX’s Ray Mancini, Bill Prescott, Sean Connolly and Brian Green.
Keynoter and author Jim Davidson talked to members about scaling the highest peaks and cultivating a resilient mindset.
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