R.A. Siegel abruptly shuts down operations

FCNews has learned that The R.A. Siegel Company, a major wholesale distributor of flooring products in the Southeast for more than 65 years, is ceasing operations. This was confirmed by several of its vendor partners and employees.

The company began notifying employees roughly two weeks ago that it was closing its doors. An employee who worked in credit and collections for many years told FCNews by phone from company offices in Austell, Ga., that news of the impending closing came as a “shock” to her. She said the company still had inventory in its warehouse that it was looking to liquidate while the business was winding down, and that it was not taking any new orders.

The sudden closure impacted several of the company’s regional locations, including facilities in Austell and Mableton, Ga., and Groveland, Fla. Flooring retailers and commercial buyers affected by the shutdown are now rerouting their logistics directly through the manufacturers.

Johnson Hardwood, which provides a complete range of SPC/rigid core flooring, high-performance laminate and premium hardwood flooring, announced it has begun servicing its Southeast customers direct in the wake of the closure of R.A. Siegel’s operations. Effective immediately, the company will supply customers in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee on a direct basis.

“We’re doing everything we can to provide a seamless transition,” Billy Ko, Johnson Hardwood CEO, told FCNews. “We will fully support the region via our network of warehouse locations to ensure reliable service and consistent supply. Customers will see improved communication, streamlined ordering processes, better inventory access and faster response times. Plans are also in the works to open an additional warehouse.”

For the full story, see the July 13 print edition of FCNews.