Mannington Mills awards four community service scholarships

Salem, N.J.—Mannington Mills has awarded “Stand on a Better World” scholarships to four students in recognition of their dedication to local community service.

The company awarded two scholarships in New Jersey and two in Georgia. The scholarship program is now in its 20th year in Salem and third year in Calhoun, Ga. Donations from Mannington Mills associates at those two facilities fully fund the program.

“These scholarships embody our company’s ‘Care’ and ‘Do the Right Thing’ core values and recognize the efforts of a new generation who are putting them into action in their local communities,” said Zachary Zehner, chairman of the board at Mannington Mills. “We are proud of these students and wish them well in their future endeavors, both academically and throughout their careers.”

Salem scholarship recipients

Sabrina Chamberlain is the daughter of Mannington associate Rob Chamberlain. She graduated from Pennsville Memorial High School. She plans to attend Salem Community College in Carneys Point, N.J., in the fall.

Chamberlain has volunteered at Fort Mott cleanup events. She also helped during concerts and book fairs at local elementary schools. In addition, she fostered kittens for her local humane society. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and Tri-M, the national music honor society.

Emma Hankin graduated from Pennsville Memorial High School and plans to attend Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, in the fall.

Hankin has volunteered as a Little League International Challenger League baseball buddy for teens with disabilities. She also has served as a peer mentor and peer tutor for younger students.

Hankin served on Arts Ed NJ’s Youth Art Ed Council, a group of 21 high school students from across the state who champion arts education in their schools and communities.

Calhoun scholarship recipients

Alyssa Montelongo is the daughter of Mannington associate Gabriel Rivera. She graduated from Southeast Whitfield High School and plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta in the fall. She will pursue a degree in biomedical engineering.

Montelongo’s community service has spanned many age groups and interests. She helped raise funds for research to find a cure for HLH, a rare autoimmune disorder and assisted with local river cleanup efforts.

She also has volunteered for school STEM activities, Special Olympics events, sports camps and food drives at local food banks.

Peyton Stone is the daughter of Mannington associate Josh Stone. She graduated from Calhoun High School and plans to attend Dalton State College in the fall. She will pursue a degree in elementary education.

Stone has focused on helping children in her community. She has volunteered at Calhoun Early Learning Academy, assisted in a second-grade classroom at Calhoun Primary School and worked as a floater at Northwest Georgia Christian Academy.