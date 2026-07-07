Shaw unveils summer 2026 product introductions

Dalton—Shaw Industries has introduced a new wave of summer 2026 products across four of its residential and commercial flooring brands. The launches from Anderson Tuftex, COREtec, Philadelphia Commercial and Shaw Floors span carpet, hardwood, WPC, luxury vinyl and tile. The introductions focus on design, performance, acoustic comfort, sustainability and easier installation.

Anderson Tuftex

Anderson Tuftex has expanded its portfolio with two carpet collections and one engineered hardwood introduction.

“This launch reflects a more intentional point of view for Anderson Tuftex, one rooted in texture, materiality and the way a floor shapes the feeling of a room,” said Bailey Walton, brand leader. “We balanced graphic, design-forward statements with refined foundations, giving designers and homeowners pieces that feel distinctive, livable and deeply considered.”

Carpet

The brand added Lumen and Obscura to its Still Life collection. Both styles use 100% solution-dyed ANSO High-Performing Nylon with SoftBac backing. Lumen comes in 18 earthy neutrals and nuanced hues. Obscura offers 18 warm neutrals and earth tones.

Anderson Tuftex also introduced Alta Moda, its first new wool carpet collection since January 2025. The collection includes Mixtura and Velluto, both made from 100% wool.

Mixtura draws inspiration from heirloom textiles. It features an organic, patchwork cut-and-loop construction in three colors.

Velluto uses a sculptural velvet finish with a subtle drop-stitch stripe. It comes in five colors that range from saturated hues to soft neutrals.

“We’re focused on the eco-conscious and luxury consumer,” Walton said. “There is a mindset of buying fewer but better. People want to invest in heirloom quality, durable materials that are going to withstand the test of time. Wool stands up really well to lots of wear and tear and traffic. It’s a material that gets softer and more beautiful with age.”

Hardwood

The brand also launched Heritage Oak, a new engineered hardwood collection. The white oak product features 8.5-inch-wide planks and a hand-applied oil finish. Reactive staining highlights the wood’s natural variation and creates a timeworn appearance. Heritage Oak comes in eight neutral colors.

COREtec

COREtec has expanded its WPC tile portfolio with Balanced Retreat. The collection features the brand’s patented Soft Step noise-canceling technology.

Balanced Retreat combines natural stone visuals with a waterproof, kidproof and petproof construction. The grout-free design also resists chips and cracks.

“Retailers look to COREtec to drive innovation and design leadership in WPC. Everything we’ve done since the start of last year has been building upon our strategy to completely revamp our WPC product portfolio,” said Seth Arnold, brand leader. “COREtec has long been the leader in the WPC category. Since 2025, we’ve been reinvesting at every price point. This launch extends that commitment to tile.”

Balanced Retreat comes in eight colorways. The collection features 12 x 24-inch tiles with a 10-millimeter construction.

Balanced Retreat is billed as twice as quiet and seven times warmer than traditional tile because of its thicker design and preattached Soft Step underlayment.

“This launch reinforces COREtec’s commitment to giving consumers the most beautiful products on the market without sacrificing performance,” Arnold said. “With COREtec, you can achieve the natural look of slate, marble or concrete without the costly installation, grout maintenance or durability concerns of other tile products.”

Philadelphia Commercial

Philadelphia Commercial has introduced four products across carpet and hard surface. The second wave of its 2026 launches focuses on versatility, design continuity and simplicity.

“Philadelphia Commercial is designed to outfit the whole project, from public spaces to individual units, with a cohesive product offering that performs across every environment,” said Kieren Corcoran, brand leader.

Carpet

The carpet introductions include Carbon Copy II and Broad Street.

Carbon Copy II updates the existing Carbon Copy pattern with a refreshed color palette. The line strengthens its core neutrals while adding brighter accent colors. The collection comes in carpet tile and matching broadloom.

“Carbon Copy has been one of our top-performing styles for years, so we took the opportunity to refine and expand it,” Corcoran said. “We refreshed the color palette, added a matching broadloom and the result is a collection that’s even better positioned to meet the needs of today’s commercial market.”

Broad Street targets temporary installations and other budget-conscious spaces. The product comes in carpet tile and matching 12- and 15-foot broadloom.

All three formats share a seven-color palette to help maintain design continuity.

Luxury vinyl

Philadelphia Commercial also introduced Whisperia and Obelisk with Acoustic Pad.

Whisperia is a pad-attached luxury vinyl plank designed to reduce sound transfer in multifamily and hospitality environments. The product carries an impact insulation class rating of 58.

Obelisk with Acoustic Pad expands the existing collection with a 12 x 24-inch luxury vinyl tile. It carries an impact insulation class rating of 59.

The collection targets light-traffic, behind-the-door spaces. Its six-color palette coordinates with other products in the Obelisk platform.

“These introductions are a deliberate expansion of our acoustic performance portfolio,” Corcoran said. “With Indwell II, Obelisk, Whisperia, and Quietude, Philadelphia Commercial now offers a comprehensive sound solution across every type of commercial space.”

Shaw Floors