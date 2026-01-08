Shaw Floors rolls out 2026 introductions

Dalton—Shaw Floors announced 31 new carpet and hard surface 2026 introductions, along with four new merchandising units designed to simplify the shopping experience and support retail partners.

The new lineup spans luxury vinyl, laminate, hardwood, tile, stone and carpet. The introductions aim to deliver coordinated style, performance and easier in-store navigation.

“Our newest introductions are grounded in making it easier for consumers to shop and easier for retailers to sell,” said Terri Harrington, vice president of Shaw Floors. “From simplified merchandising to coordinated products, our focus is on performance, clarity and retail execution.”

2026 introductions

Hard surface

Shaw Floors extended its Pet Perfect platform into hard surface with the launch of Pet Perfect Luxury Vinyl and Pet Perfect Laminate.

Pet Perfect Luxury Vinyl debuts with Briard, which features proprietary PawDefense Technology. The technology delivers 50% more scratch resistance than traditional luxury vinyl. Shaw manufactures Briard at its Plant RP facility in Ringgold, Ga.

Both Pet Perfect hard surface collections include lifetime pet scratch protection and carry the Pet Perfect Promise, which guarantees replacement if a pet scratches the floor.

Shaw Floors also expanded its hardwood assortment with Bridgewater Eucalyptus, an exotic wood style designed for durability and visual character. The company added new colors to existing hardwood styles Expressions and Cornerstone II.

Additional luxury vinyl introductions include:

Ignite, a WPC style inspired by hickory visuals

Synergy, an SPC style with refined stone looks

Pathways 6 and Pathways 12, glue-down styles designed for installation efficiency

Shaw Floors also introduced six new tile and stone styles to round out its hard surface offering.

Carpet

In late 2025, Shaw Floors refreshed its ColorWall destination, exclusive to Shaw Flooring Network members. The updated ColorWall features six new carpet styles available in 35 coordinated colors.

New ColorWall styles include:

Classic Tone

Curated Tone

Crafted Tone

Knitted Tone

Smooth Tone

Timeless Tone

The brand also expanded its Pet Perfect and Pet Perfect+ carpet collections.

New Pet Perfect No Pattern Match styles include Joyful Spirit, Natural Instinct and Tailored Craft. Shaw added Grand Influence I, II and III to its cut-pile assortment.

Pet Perfect+ expanded with No Pattern Match styles Secret Destination and Secret Adventure, along with the cut-pile style Refined Beauty.

A new Pet Perfect merchandising unit allows retailers to showcase up to 24 styles in a simplified display.

Simply the Best Values

Shaw Floors expanded its Simply the Best Values assortment with new performance-driven carpet introductions. New styles include:

Good Move I, II and III

Imaginable I, II and III

Quiet Refuge, a No Pattern Match style with a patterned appearance

Retailers can access new marketing tools and merchandising resources through ShawNow or by contacting their Shaw Floors sales representatives.