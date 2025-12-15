Shaw Floors unveils new brand vision

Dalton—Shaw Floors, the flagship residential brand of Shaw Industries, has launched a redefined brand vision to provide a clear strategic framework, strengthen brand distinction and guide future product, messaging and consumer experiences.

Over the past year, the company conducted in-depth consumer research to better understand flooring shoppers—their lifestyles, priorities and how they make decisions. Those insights shaped the development of an updated brand vision that reflects today’s homeowner and the role flooring plays in creating welcoming, comfortable spaces.

“Shaw Floors provides approachable, trustworthy solutions that enhance real life, helping families embrace life and loved ones,” said Terri Harrington, vice president of Shaw Floors. “This new brand vision will guide our product introductions and marketing materials and displays. It gives us a more compelling story that reflects how our consumer truly lives and what they value, while equipping our retail partners with tools that make the shopping experience easier, more inspiring and more meaningful.”

The brand is also debuting a refreshed visual identity, including a new logo (above). The new look was designed to underscore the brand’s core attributes of trustworthiness, friendliness, authenticity and quality, while reinforcing its commitment to innovation.

“Our reimagined visual identity celebrates Shaw Floors’ long legacy of delivering leading solutions for families,” said Natalie Jones, director of marketing for Shaw Floors. “Every element was intentionally crafted. The abstracted ‘S’ mark nods to our original logo, with rolls of carpet forming each side and symbolizes connection—family and friends coming together. Together, this new look reinforces our commitment to quality, service and innovation—cornerstones we will continue to build upon for years to come.”

To support its 2026 launches, Shaw Floors will introduce new displays, marketing materials and an updated website that brings the refreshed identity to life.

Retailers can experience the new brand vision, upcoming launches and merchandising updates firsthand at Shaw markets and showcase events nationwide in 2026.