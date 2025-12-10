Shaw names Walton and Harrington to leadership roles

Dalton—Shaw Industries named Bailey Walton vice president of Anderson Tuftex and Terri Harrington vice president of Shaw Floors. The appointments support Shaw’s goal to strengthen and differentiate its residential brands.

Shaw said both leaders will guide long-term brand vision and product strategy. They will also align marketing and merchandising and oversee financial performance. Shaw said their work will help create clear brand stories that support the selling journey and build consumer confidence.

Walton, vp, Anderson Tuftex

Walton will lead Anderson Tuftex, a design-focused brand centered on healthier and more sustainable living. She will direct brand strategy and oversee hardwood and carpet collections for luxury consumers.

Walton previously served as marketing director for Anderson Tuftex. She brings more than 13 years of experience with design firms, retailers and independent clients. Her background includes leadership roles at Jasper Highlands Homes and her own design studio. She also worked as a showroom designer at Stone Source Inc. and as an adjunct professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

“Bailey brings a unique and valuable perspective to Anderson Tuftex,” said Carolyn Haicl, senior vice president of marketing and brands. “Her foundation in design and her ability to connect with customers will help the brand stand out through strong experiences and thoughtful products.”

Harrington, vp, Shaw Floors

Harrington will guide the Shaw Floors brand and help retailers position its whole-home offering for families seeking comfort, connection and performance.

She brings nearly 20 years of experience in marketing, product management and sales. Her background spans media, advertising and appliance manufacturing. Most recently, she served as general manager at Electrolux Major Appliances, where she led national sales and aftermarket services. She also worked in product management and marketing during her time with the company.

“Terri’s ability to inspire teams and translate consumer understanding into brand clarity will be instrumental in shaping the future of Shaw Floors,” Haicl said. “Her leadership will help retailers present Shaw Floors as a trusted solution for every stage of homeownership.”