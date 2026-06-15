Cain & Bultman partners with IVC to expand sheet vinyl offering

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCain & Bultman partners with IVC to expand sheet vinyl offering

BultmanJacksonville, Fla.—Cain & Bultman and IVC have entered into a new distribution partnership. The agreement expands access to IVC’s residential sheet vinyl products across the Southeast.

Effective immediately, Cain & Bultman will distribute IVC’s domestically manufactured residential sheet vinyl. The products will be available to dealers in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The companies said the partnership supports Cain & Bultman’s product strategy. It also expands options for the distributor’s dealer network.

“The addition of the IVC portfolio supports our strategic product objectives and is an important addition,” said Paul Walker, president of Cain & Bultman. “We are excited to be partnering with the IVC team to bring their fashion-forward, domestically manufactured products to our valued business partners.”

IVC said the partnership strengthens both companies’ ability to serve customers throughout the region.

“We are proud to announce this new partnership between Cain & Bultman and IVC,” said Jeff Spirer, vice president of distribution sales for IVC. “Together we share a commitment to delivering exceptional products and service to our customers by combining our strengths to provide greater value for homeowners, builders and property management professionals.”

The companies said the partnership will expand availability of IVC’s U.S.-made sheet vinyl products across the Southeast.

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