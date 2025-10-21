Cain & Bultman unveils new logo after 60 years

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCain & Bultman unveils new logo after 60 years

Jacksonville, Fla.—Cain & Bultman Inc., unveiled a new brand logo, marking its first change in more than 60 years. The design honors the company’s heritage by incorporating the “C” from founder J.A. Cain’s signature while adopting a more modern aesthetic.

“We wanted to refresh our branding to reflect our renewed commitment to providing highly desirable products and a second-to-none customer experience,” said Kirk Sandifer, CEO. “The new brand logo exemplifies the spirit of our people who are always striving to be great partners to our customers and suppliers.”

The Southeast flooring community will begin to see the new branding across websites, merchandising and publications starting today.

“The new logo is a tangible way to show the importance we place on service at all levels and on offering products with compelling value well into the future,” Paul Walker, president of Cain & Bultman, added.

Previous article
Tariffs take effect on hardwood, laminate imports
Next article
FEI Group conference touts unity in tough times

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Shaw Contract launches new tile, stone collections

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has launched two new tile and stone collections, Coexist and Aria. Each line offers a distinct design approach while reflecting the...
Read more
News

Merit Distribution Group announces new CEO, Roger Farmer

FCNews Staff - 0
Spartanburg, S.C.—The Merit Distribution Group Roger Farmer will take over as chief executive officer on October 27. He replaces Geff Lynch, who is retiring....
Read more
News

Eric Erickson to lead FloorFolio rigid, specialty division

FCNews Staff - 0
Edison, N.J.—FloorFolio Industries has appointed Eric Erickson to lead its rigid and specialty products division, which includes SPC, WPC, trims and other product categories....
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What product/category has stood out this year?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
Featured Post

AHF Products set to acquire Wellmade’s manufacturing facility

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—AHF Products has received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia to acquire Wellmade's manufacturing facility here. The...
Read more
News

i4F, FET partner to launch Stair Tread technologies

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced a new partnership with Finished Edge Technology (FET), a...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X