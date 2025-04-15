Cain and Bultman welcomes Jennifer Lamberth

Jacksonville, Fla.—Cain and Bultman, Inc., a leading distributor of residential and commercial floor covering, has recently appointed Jennifer Lamberth as its vice president of residential sales for the northern division. The announcement was made by Cain and Bultman president Paul Walker.

Lamberth is said to have enjoyed a highly successful career in the floor covering industry—most recently as sales director at Specialty Tile Products.

According to the company, this is a strategically important leadership role at Cain and Bultman. Lamberth will be based in Atlanta and have responsibility for Georgia, Alabama and North and South Carolina.