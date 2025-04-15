Shaw aligns leadership structure to accelerate growth

By FCNews Staff
Shaw Industries
Benjamin Liebert

Dalton—Shaw Industries announced organizational changes to further align its structure with the company’s customer-centric strategy. These moves reinforce Shaw’s continued investment in delivering differentiated products and services, customer experience and operational agility, the company said.

As part of this evolution, the leaders of Shaw’s three core businesses have been named presidents of their respective divisions:

  • Benjamin Liebert, president, Shaw Residential
  • Kelley Fain, president, Shaw Commercial
  • Chuck McClurg, president, Shaw Turf

Each leader holds full accountability for strategy, performance and operations—including manufacturing—within their business, empowering them to respond more quickly and effectively to customer needs.

“This structure brings us closer to our customers and strengthens our ability to compete in a dynamic marketplace with differentiated solutions for the ways people live, work and play,” said Tim Baucom, president/CEO of Shaw Industries. “By placing decision-making closer to the markets we serve and aligning leadership with our business units, we are building a focused, more agile organization.

Preceding this change, executive Vice president of operations, David Morgan, announced his retirement at the end of the year following more than four decades of service. He will play an active role in supporting the transition, partnering with business unit leaders to ensure continuity and momentum.

“It’s been an honor to help shape Shaw’s operations function and I’ve seen firsthand how purposeful change drives long-term success,” Morgan said. “This evolution of our structure reflects that mindset—and I’m excited to help ensure our teams and systems are positioned to deliver with speed, clarity, and focus well into the future.”

These changes are effective immediately and will continue to roll out in phases through collaborative transition planning.

