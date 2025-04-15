TISE announces dates, locations for installation competition

By FCNews Staff
TISE installation competitionLas Vegas—The International Surface Event (TISE), the largest annual resource for surface, stone and tile industries education, alongside the International Certified Floorcovering Installer Association (CFI) have announced the 2025 regional competition dates and locations for the highly anticipated Installer of the Year Competition. This year will also be alongside platinum sponsor Mohawk Flooring.

Celebrating exceptional craftsmanship and skill, the installation competition is intended to highlight the best installers in the industry, drawing talent from across the globe. The elite professionals first prove their expertise through a series of hands-on regional competitions before advancing to the final national showdown held live at TISE 2026 here.

For 2026, TISE is meant to expand the reach of its regional competitions to give more installers a chance to showcase their craft and compete for national recognition. Entrants can choose from one of four regional qualifier locations:

  • Boston, Massachusetts: July 19
  • Minneapolis, Minnesota: August 23
  • Denver, Colorado: October 11
  • Dalton: October 25

Installers will compete in two categories: carpet and engineered wood. One finalist from each category in each regional city will earn a trip to Las Vegas for TISE 2026 to compete for the title of National Installer of the Year.

TISE said it is proud to partner with industry leaders who are passionate about installation. Product sponsors include Performance Accessories, Sika and QEP/Roberts. TISE also said it appreciates its in-kind sponsors who generously provided a location for these events, including: Hank’s Specialties, W.J. Grosvenors and Cartwright.

