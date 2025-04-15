Portobello America returns to Coverings 2025

By FCNews Staff
News

Portobello America CoveringsBaxter, Tenn.—Portobello America is set to unveil its latest collections at Coverings 2025. Attendees are invited to experience “Portobello Home,” an experience designed to immerse visitors in the warmth and comfort of home as they explore the company’s latest premium porcelain tile collections in its expansive booth.

At Coverings 2025, Portobello America expands on its concept of Portobello Home, intending to create a sensory journey within its booth through life-scale spaces—including kitchens, bathrooms and living areas.

The booth’s design centers around the concept of “Bossa on the Road Feels Like Home”—a collection designed to be shaped by movement, fueled by inspiration and rooted in bossa. This collection is said to transform the space into an engaging environment for visitors to gather, connect and explore the company’s innovative tile offerings.

The booth will feature a comprehensive range of products, including large format tiles, field tiles, deco tiles, mosaics, relief tiles and small format tiles.

“We’ve taken our global design expertise and brought it closer to home,” said Renato Neto, head of marketing at Portobello America. “We want visitors to feel an immediate sense of belonging and comfort as they explore our new collections.”

Portobello America’s Coverings showcase is set to highlight a diverse array of new and innovative porcelain tile collections, including:

  • Marbles: Timeless interiors
  • Stones: The power of nature
  • Natural crafted wood
  • Metropolitan industrial
  • Atelier: Where arts meet design
  • Brick by brick
  • An exclusive North American design, “Omaggio a Venezia”

All Portobello America products are made in the USA.

Floor Covering News

