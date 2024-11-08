Portobello America launches Bossa on the Road collection

By FCNews Staff
Bossa on the RoadBaxter, Tenn.—Portobello America, the U.S. business unit of Portobello Grupo, has announced the launch of Bossa on the Road, its first-ever global tile collection. This collection is said to mark a significant milestone for the brand, combining Brazilian roots with international influences.

Following its preview at Cersaie 2024, Portobello America’s Bossa on the Road collection will make its debut at the company’s state-of-the-art showroom here. The phrase Bossa Nova—a Portuguese phrase meaning—“new trend” or “new wave”—inspired this collection and symbolizes Portobello America’s commitment to innovation and creativity.

Bossa on the Road is meant to be a reflection of a timeless journey through culture and craftsmanship. This collection represents a seamless fusion of Brazilian heritage and American perspective, enriched by insights from global design trends.

A global vision

“Portobello has been on a global journey for years, exporting to over 60 countries and showcasing our work at premier trade shows like Cersaie in Italy and Coverings in the U.S.,” said João Oliveira, CEO of Portobello America. “To celebrate our first US factory’s anniversary, we’re proud to launch Bossa on the Road—a global campaign that tells a story of transformation and authenticity. This campaign embodies our passion for creating modern, bold spaces that resonate across cultures.”

Bossa on the RoadPreview 2025

As part of the Bossa on the Road Collection, Portobello America is also unveiling Aeterna—a modern take on noble travertine—and Borghini Classico, inspired by the elegance of Carrara stone. Both complete collections are designed to embody the fusion of classic and contemporary design while reflecting the brand’s signature style. The collections are available in a range of formats, from small to large, for wall and floor applications, extending to mosaic options.

Tarkett takes home six MarCom awards

