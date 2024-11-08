Tarkett takes home six MarCom awards

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTarkett takes home six MarCom awards

Tarkett awardsChicago—Global flooring manufacturer Tarkett was recognized for its marketing efforts in the annual MarCom Awards, earning three platinum and three gold awards in the international competition.

Two of the platinum awards honored Tarkett’s 2023 Design Days marketing initiatives, which featured cross-platform campaign activity and guerilla marketing tactics in an effort to drive foot traffic to Tarkett’s showroom here during the tradeshow event.

Tarkett’s third platinum was awarded to its website relaunch. Unveiled last summer, the new website prioritizes imagery and design inspiration for commercial interiors—enhancing the user experience with added functionalities and a streamlined design.

Tarkett’s “Made Right Means Johnsonite” brand campaign earned three gold awards. Comprised of digital advertising, storytelling videos, social media posts, brochures and web content, the multi-faceted campaign reintroduced the Johnsonite name in a way that resonated with customers.

“We are grateful not only to the MarCom judges for these honors, but also to our incredible team who brought each of these projects and campaigns to life,” said Sonia Serrao, vice president of brand marketing for Tarkett North America.

Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, the MarCom Awards celebrate excellence in marketing and communications. According to the company, these recognitions add to its growing list of marketing-focused accolades this year—including multiple Hermes, Viddy and AMY awards.

