Starnet annual contest highlights commercial projects

Starnet Commercial Flooring, the world’s largest network of full-service commercial flooring contractors, recently announced the winners of the 2026 Starnet Design Awards. This year’s award submissions, which spanned eight categories, pushed the limits of creativity, technical precision and narrative-driven design.

The competition also includes the Rob Starr People’s Choice Award, a peer-voted honor that gives Starnet members and their preferred vendor partners the opportunity to recognize fellow contractors whose work best embodies outstanding craftsmanship and design. Named for Starnet’s beloved former director of marketing and member services, the award carries forward Starr’s deep belief in the people and relationships at the heart of this industry.

Projects were evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry leaders in flooring, architecture and interior design, and judged on innovation, craftsmanship and their overall contribution to the built environment. This year’s judges comprised a select group of industry professionals in architecture and design: Brent Otsuka, NCIDQ, IIDA, associate principal/ interior design manager, Fentress Studios; Caleb Salomons, AAA LID, NCIDQ, IDA, director of design, interiors, HOK; Liz Sims, IIDA, RID, director of interior design, Michael Graves; and David Gross, executive director, INSTALL, and honorary judge for the Unique Installation category.

Gold category winners advanced to consideration for the Grand Prize, awarded to the single-most outstanding flooring project of the year.

The 2026 Starnet Design Awards Gold winners are as follows: