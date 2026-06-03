Starnet annual contest highlights commercial projects

By Reginald Tucker
HomeFeatured PostStarnet annual contest highlights commercial projects

Starnet Commercial Flooring, the world’s largest network of full-service commercial flooring contractors, recently announced the winners of the 2026 Starnet Design Awards. This year’s award submissions, which spanned eight categories, pushed the limits of creativity, technical precision and narrative-driven design.

The competition also includes the Rob Starr People’s Choice Award, a peer-voted honor that gives Starnet members and their preferred vendor partners the opportunity to recognize fellow contractors whose work best embodies outstanding craftsmanship and design. Named for Starnet’s beloved former director of marketing and member services, the award carries forward Starr’s deep belief in the people and relationships at the heart of this industry.

Projects were evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry leaders in flooring, architecture and interior design, and judged on innovation, craftsmanship and their overall contribution to the built environment. This year’s judges comprised a select group of industry professionals in architecture and design: Brent Otsuka, NCIDQ, IIDA, associate principal/ interior design manager, Fentress Studios; Caleb Salomons, AAA LID, NCIDQ, IDA, director of design, interiors, HOK; Liz Sims, IIDA, RID, director of interior design, Michael Graves; and David Gross, executive director, INSTALL, and honorary judge for the Unique Installation category.

Gold category winners advanced to consideration for the Grand Prize, awarded to the single-most outstanding flooring project of the year.

The 2026 Starnet Design Awards Gold winners are as follows:

commercialGrand Prize Winner & Hospitality/Public Spaces

F1 Arcade

Philadelphia

Starnet member: James Floor Covering
Architect: GMA Architects
Designer: ARCO/Murray
Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, Daltile, Mapei, Mohawk Group, Pliteq, TEC Specialty Products, Tarkett, Uzin Utz North America

commercialCorporate

Confidential Financial Firm Headquarters

New York

Starnet member: Consolidated Flooring
Architect: MMoser
Starnet preferred vendors: AHF Products, Ardex, Küberit, Mapei, Matter Surfaces, Mohawk Group, Pliteq, Schönox, TEC Specialty Products, Tarkett Johnsonite, Tarkett Soft Surface

commercialHealthcare

Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Tower

Hartford, Conn.

Starnet member: M. Frank Higgins & Co.
Architect: Cannon Design
Starnet preferred vendors: C/F Data Systems, CLIMIT, Gerflor, Measure Square, Prolifictile, Roomvo, Roppe, Spec-ID, Tarkett Centiva LVT, Tarkett Johnsonite, Uzin Utz North America

commercialUnique Installation & The Rob Starr People’s Choice Award

Concord Middle School

Concord, Mass.

Starnet member: Capital Carpet & Flooring Specialists
Architect/Designer: Ewing Cole/SMMA
Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, C/F Data Systems, CLIMIT, EcoSurfaces, Mapei, Roppe, Tarkett Centiva LVT, WF Taylor

commercialMixed-Use Developments

The Promenade

Green Bay, Wis.

Starnet member: H.J. Martin & Son
Architect: Engberg Anderson
Starnet preferred vendors: AHF Products, Altro, Gerflor, Henry Adhesives, J+J Flooring, Mapei, Milliken Commercial, RFMS, Roppe, Schönox, Spec-ID, TEC Specialty Products, Tarkett Johnsonite

commercialSingle-Source Interior Contractor

Baldwin Elementary School

Pawtucket, R.I.

Starnet member: Ruggieri Brothers
Architect: Torrado Architects
Starnet preferred vendors: C/F Data Systems, CLIMIT, Daltile, Gerflor, Icoprotection, Mapei, Milliken Commercial, Roppe, Spec-ID

Education & Canadian Project of the Year

École Sage Creek Bonavista

Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Starnet member: Antex Western
Architect: Number Ten
Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, Gerflor, Henry Adhesives, Mapei, Measure Square, Milliken Commercial, Quantify North American, Spec-ID, Tarkett Centiva LVT, Tarkett Johnsonite

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June 1, 2026

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