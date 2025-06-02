2025 Starnet Design Awards winners announced

Starnet Commercial Flooring, the world’s largest network of full-service commercial flooring contractors spanning more than 400 locations across the U.S. and Canada, recently announced the winners of the 2025 Starnet Design Awards. Now in its 27th year, the competition showcases excellence in flooring design and installation, celebrating the collaborative achievements of Starnet members, architects, designers and leading commercial flooring brands across North America.

This year’s entries set a new benchmark for creativity and technical execution, with projects completed in 2024 competing across eight categories: Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality & Public Space, Mixed-Use Developments, Single-Source Interior Contractor, Unique Installation and Canadian Project of the Year. A panel of industry leaders specializing in flooring, architecture and design evaluated the projects based on several criteria, including innovation, craftsmanship and their overall contribution to the built environment.

The 2025 Starnet Design Awards judges were: Sarah Joubert, AIA, LEED AP – principal/managing director, Gensler; Megan Skaalen, CID, IIDA – senior principal/studio lead, Smith Group; and Caitlin Turner, BAAID MDesign, ARIDO, NCIDQ, LEED GA – senior principal/director of design, Interiors, HOK. The honorary judge for the Unique Installation Award was Robert Varden – president/CEO, Unite.

The 2025 Starnet Design Awards Gold winners are as follows:

GRAND PRIZE WINNER & HOSPITALITY GOLD

Universal Metro

Murrieta Hot Springs Resort

Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

Architect: Walter R. Allen Architect + Associates

Designer: Omgivning | Jordan Johnson

Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, C/F Data Systems, Daltile, Mapei, Marazzi, Measure Square, RFMS Measure, Spec-ID

About the project: Tucked into the hills of Southern California, the historic resort—originally established in 1902—has long been known for its natural hot springs and timeless Spanish-style architecture. The recent transformation required a sensitive approach, blending the site’s rich past with the comforts and aesthetics of contemporary wellness design.

CORPORATE

Consolidated Flooring

(Confidential law firm based in Chicago)

Designer: geniant | Peter Randolph

Starnet preferred vendors: Johnsonite By Tarkett, Roppe, Tarkett Collection, Uzin Utz North America

About the project: The firm’s office design integrates flexible workspaces with flooring that enhances acoustics and defines distinct areas. A bold, red carpet feature in the boardroom adds a dynamic brand statement. “The mix of materials and bold color choices make this law office stand out—sophisticated yet unexpected,” Skaalen said.

HEALTHCARE

Antex Western

Ksyen Regional Hospital, Winnipeg, Canada

Designer: HDR Inc. | Jessica Carrillo

Starnet preferred vendors: Altro, Ardex, Gerflor, Johnsonite By Tarkett, Mapei, Measure Square, RFMS Measure, Tarkett

About the project: Designed to foster a calming and intuitive patient experience, the hospital’s flooring plan integrates materials that guide movement, enhance well-being, and support care environments. “The seamless transition of colors and materials enhances the architecture and patient experience,” Joubert explained.

EDUCATION

Commercial Flooring of Toledo

Owens Community College School of Nursing, Toledo, Ohio

Architect: The Buehrer Group | Jamie Tscherne

Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, Daltile, Futura Industries, Icon Protection, J+J Flooring, Johnsonite By Tarkett, Mapei, Measure Square Corporation, Quantify, Roppe, Tarkett Collection, XL North

About the project: With a focus on functionality and aesthetics, the nursing school’s flooring selection supports both rigorous healthcare training and a welcoming atmosphere. “This project masterfully aligns flooring with the architecture, enhancing both functionality and design integrity,” Joubert noted.

UNIQUE INSTALLATION

Tri-State Carpet

Delaware Museum of Nature and Science, Wilmington, Del.

Starnet preferred vendors: C/F Data Systems, Johnsonite By Tarkett, Tarkett Collection, Uzin Utz North America

About the project: Using six distinct flooring colors to define exhibit zones, this installation required intricate hand-cut designs, bringing nature themes to life.“Every intricate cut, from tree trunks to pond details, was meticulously hand-cut, demonstrating unparalleled craftsmanship,” Varden noted.

Single Source Interior Contractor

Couvre-Planchers Labrosse

Good News Chapel, Laval, Quebec, Canada

Starnet preferred vendors: Mapei, Milliken Commercial, RFMS Measure, Tarkett

About the project: The design and construction of the Good News Chapel, from material selection to installation, was carefully considered to create a space that fosters a sense of warmth, tranquility and purpose. The judges also noted the stepped auditorium and how difficult it is to get the flooring in on such a project.

Mixed-Use Developments

Consolidated Flooring

Havas, Chicago

Architect: geniant + Eastlake Studio

Starnet preferred vendors: AHF, Chapco Adhesives/TEC, Futura Industries, Johnsonite By Tarkett, Küberit, Mapei, Mohawk Group, Tarkett, Tarkett Collection

About the project: A diverse palette of textures and patterns creates a rich, layered environment, while the strategic use of flooring materials helps define and differentiate key zones throughout the space, enhancing both functionality and visual appeal. “Havas brought together a bold mix of flooring types in a way that felt cohesive and visually compelling,” Joubert noted.

Canadian Project of the Year

Maxwell Floors

Dogwood Care Home

Architect: DYS Architecture

Starnet preferred vendors: AHF, Altro, Johnsonite By Tarkett, Mapei, Measure Square, Tarkett, Tarkett Collection, Uzin Utz North America, Wagner Meters

About the project: A defining feature of the project is the handcrafted in-floor native logo in the Sacred Room—an intricate, meaningful detail that highlights both technical skill and cultural respect. This thoughtful element reinforces the project’s commitment to creating a care environment that is not only functional but also deeply rooted in place and community.

The Rob Starr People’s Choice Award

Capital Carpet & Flooring Specialists

Hingham Foster Elementary School, Hingham, Mass.

Architect: Raymond Design Associates

Starnet preferred vendors: Ardex, C/F Data Systems, CLīMIT, Johnsonite By Tarkett, Mapei, Tarkett

About the project: The Hingham Foster Elementary School is a state-of-the-art, net-zero-ready facility serving over 600 students from Pre-K through 5th grade. Designed around collaborative learning neighborhoods and inclusive education spaces, the project integrates sustainable flooring materials that enhance comfort, safety, and acoustics. Selected for its innovation, functionality, and impact on the community, the school sets a new benchmark for educational design.

About the Award: Honoring the legacy of Rob Starr, former Starnet director of marketing and member services, this award continues to recognize projects that resonate within the industry for their craftsmanship and impact. “This award, renamed in Rob’s honor, celebrates the projects that bring our industry together through innovation and excellence,” said Mark Bischoff, Starnet president and CEO.