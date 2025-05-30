CFI unveils brand refresh

Dalton—Certified Flooring Installers (CFI), a division of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), unveiled its newest logo amid a refresh of its brand identity. This effort is said to mark a new chapter for the organization that has specialized in flooring installation training and certification since 1993.

The update is part of a recent rebranding effort within the WFCA family, which includes WFCA, FCITS and FCB2B. Like the other divisions of WFCA, CFI’s new logo displays the “Powered by WFCA” endorsement. This design choice is meant to reinforce a unified identity and highlight the shared mission of the association’s affiliated organizations.

“CFI’s new brand strengthens the connection between all WFCA divisions and presents a unified, modern image to the industry,” said Freida Staten, chief marketing and strategy officer. “This alignment is key to amplifying our collective voice and driving progress across the flooring profession.”

Following collaboration from the CFI brand’s leadership team and advisory board, the refreshed identity is also said to build on CFI’s legacy while embracing a modern approach. The new logo evolves the familiar three-bar mark—now updated with clean lines—a contemporary color palette, as well as streamlined typography that reflect the professionalism, energy and forward momentum of today’s installer community.

“This identity gives installers a bold, contemporary banner that reflects the professionalism and passion we bring to every job,” said Ralph Falavinha, executive director of CFI. “It unifies our community, sharpens our message and strengthens CFI’s position at the forefront of installation excellence.”

The new branding will roll out in phases over the coming months across CFI’s website, training materials, digital communications and more.